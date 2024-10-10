How crop analysis supports sustainability: ‘A Sustainable Year’ story from CNH

Basildon, October 10, 2024

CNH is committed to sustainably advancing the noble work of farmers, everywhere. In the fifth installment of our ‘A Sustainable Year’ series we look at how real time crop analysis supports sustainability and the technology that uses this data to boost efficiency, reduce waste and increase profit.

Our 2023 acquisition of the machine vision company Augmenta has enabled us to offer sense and act application technology to our customers. It lets them manage their crops more effectively without needing to sort through complex data to decide how much of an input (i.e., fertilizer) to apply in the field.

The article also includes an interview with Dr. Ajay Sharda, Director of Research at the Institute for Digital Agriculture and Advances Analytics at Kansas State University, USA. He talks about the biggest challenges to crop protection facing the sector, how to best meet those challenges and the role technology needs to play in doing so.

Read our story at: publications.cnhindustrial.com/a-sustainable-year-2023/augmenta

CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNH) is a world-class equipment, technology and services company. Driven by its purpose of Breaking New Ground, which centers on Innovation, Sustainability and Productivity, the Company provides the strategic direction, R&D capabilities, and investments that enable the success of its global and regional Brands. Globally, Case IH and New Holland supply 360° agriculture applications from machines to implements and the digital technologies that enhance them; and CASE and New Holland Construction Equipment deliver a full lineup of construction products that make the industry more productive. The Company’s regionally focused Brands include: STEYR, for agricultural tractors; Raven, a leader in digital agriculture, precision technology and the development of autonomous systems; Hemisphere, a leading designer and manufacturer of high-precision satellite-based positioning, and heading technologies; Flexi-Coil, specializing in tillage and seeding systems; Miller, manufacturing application equipment; and Eurocomach, producing a wide range of mini and midi excavators for the construction sector, including electric solutions.

Across a history spanning over two centuries, CNH has always been a pioneer in its sectors and continues to passionately innovate and drive customer efficiency and success. As a truly global company, CNH’s 40,000+ employees form part of a diverse and inclusive workplace, focused on empowering customers to grow, and build, a better world.

For more information and the latest financial and sustainability reports visit: cnh.com

For news from CNH and its Brands visit: media.cnh.com

Media contacts:

Rebecca Fabian Alex Ellis North America United Kingdom Tel. +1 312 515 2249 Tel. +44 (0)758 106 1696

mediarelations@cnh.com

Attachments

Raven Augmenta Field Analyzer on Case IH Patriot Raven Augmenta Field Analyzer on Case IH Patriot Augmenta field analyzer New Holland Augmenta field analyzer New Holland

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.