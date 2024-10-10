2AM Ricky on the Brink of GRAMMY® History: A Voice for the Voiceless

2AM Ricky Grammy 2AM Ricky 2AM Ricky

First Black Trans Man Considered for GRAMMY® in Melodic Rap Reflects on Advocacy, Loss, and the Healing Power of Music

This moment is bigger than just me, it’s about breaking down walls for artists like me and ensuring our stories are heard” — 2AM RICKY

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For 2AM Ricky, music has never just been about rhythm and lyrics. It has been a lifeline. Today, he stands at the threshold of making history with his single “Move,” up for GRAMMY® consideration in the Best Melodic Rap Performance category. If nominated, Ricky will be the first Black trans man to receive this honor—an accomplishment that reflects more than musical achievement; it embodies the resilience of marginalized communities.

Born in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, to a single mother of three, Ricky learned early on how to hustle, selling lyrics to aspiring rappers in the neighborhood before he was even in high school. His alias, "Ricky," became a shield and a safe space—allowing him to be seen for his talent, not his gender.

“I needed a name that could exist beyond labels,” Ricky says, reflecting on the beginnings of his career. “When I found music, I found my voice. It became a space where I could be free, where I could tell my truth.”

But it was the murder of his best friend, Hesakahi McCoy, on the campus of NCCU, that crystallized Ricky’s purpose. Hesakahi, more than a friend, was his guiding force, encouraging Ricky’s transition and giving him the strength to embrace his true identity as a trans man. Following the loss, Ricky poured his grief into his art, producing his mixtape Hiatus, which not only helped him cope but also shed light on the circumstances of Hesakahi’s death.

“I discovered that music wasn’t just a tool for self-expression—it could be used for justice,” Ricky says. From that moment, Ricky committed himself to using his platform for social change.

Since then, Ricky has made strides not only as an artist but as an advocate. In 2021, he became the first Black trans man to land a #1 on any music chart with his single “Whatchu On (ft. CeCe Peniston)”—a momentous achievement. Still, for Ricky, his wins on stage are only part of his legacy. Behind the scenes, he works with organizations like GLAAD, Lambda Legal, Human Rights Campaign, and Borealis/Fund for Trans Generations to raise awareness on issues affecting the Black trans community. As the founder of the MOVE Initiative, Ricky mobilizes resources to empower BIPOC trans and queer artists, working to ensure that future generations won’t have to face the same barriers.

Now, with "Move" up for GRAMMY® consideration, Ricky is once again pushing boundaries. “This moment is bigger than just me,” Ricky says. “It’s about breaking down walls for artists like me and ensuring our stories are heard.”

Through the potential nomination, Ricky hopes to inspire a new wave of artists and advocates who understand that no matter the obstacles, their voices matter. The GRAMMY® consideration of "Move" signals a cultural shift and serves as a rallying cry for visibility, change, and representation.

For more information about 2AM Ricky, his music, or his advocacy work, visit www.2amricky.com/movefyc

