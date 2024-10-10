Armlogi Reports Significant Progress and Enhanced Integration With the Temu Platform

WALNUT, CA, Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armlogi Holding Corp. (“Armlogi” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BTOC), a U.S.-based warehousing and logistics service provider that offers a comprehensive package of supply-chain solutions related to warehouse management and order fulfillment, today announced advancements in its collaboration with Temu, the e-commerce platform. These developments are highlighted by a major upgrade of Armlogi’s application programming interface (API) to version 3.5 and full integration with its Warehouse Management System (WMS), enabling seamless service accessibility for all Temu customers.

This enhanced integration allows Temu customers to fully leverage Armlogi’slogistics services, contributing to an uptake in user engagement. Currently, over 155 Temu customers utilize Armlogi’s services on a daily basis, with the number expanding rapidly as the Company processes hundreds of new service requests each day. Armlogi is now handling and shipping over 3,000 Temu orders daily, which the Company believes underscores the scalability and efficiency of its logistics operations.

“Our upgraded API and the complete integration with Temu’s platform have marked a milestone in our partnership and enhanced our ability to serve e-commerce businesses,” said Aidy Chou, Chairman and CEO of Armlogi. “We believe that the increasing daily use of our services by Temu customers demonstrates the reliability and effectiveness of our logistics solutions. This growth, in my view, reflects our capability to handle large volumes of e-commerce orders and our commitment to adapting and responding to the market’s evolving needs.”

About Armlogi Holding Corp.



Armlogi Holding Corp., based in Walnut, CA, is a fast-growing U.S.-based warehousing and logistics service provider that offers a comprehensive package of supply-chain solutions relating to warehouse management and order fulfillment. The Company caters to cross-border e-commerce merchants looking to establish overseas warehouses in the U.S. market. With nine warehouses covering over two million square feet, the Company offers comprehensive one-stop warehousing and logistics services. The Company’s warehouses are equipped with facilities and technology for handling and storing large and bulky items. For more information, please visit www.armlogi.com.

Forward-Looking Statements



This press release contains forward-looking statements. In addition, from time to time, we or our representatives may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance, including: our financial performance and projections; our growth in revenue and earnings; and our business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as “may,” “should,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “contemplates,” “estimates,” “intends,” “believes,” “plans,” “projected,” “predicts,” “potential,” or “hopes” or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including: our ability to change the direction of the Company; our ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; and the competitive environment of our business. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. We are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of uncertainties and assumptions. The forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives, may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions about us.

Company Contact:



info@armlogi.com

Investor Relations Contact:



Matthew Abenante, IRC

President

Strategic Investor Relations, LLC

Tel: 347-947-2093

Email: matthew@strategic-ir.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.