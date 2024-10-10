Submit Release
AXIL Brands, Inc. Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AXIL Brands, Inc. (“AXIL,” “we,” “us,” “our,” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: AXIL), an emerging global consumer products company for AXIL® hearing protection and enhancement products and Reviv3® hair and skin care products, today announced financial and operational results for the first quarter ended August 31, 2024.

Highlights for the Quarter Ended August 31, 2024

  • Net Sales (revenue) of $5.85 million as compared to $6.1 million in the prior year period.

  • Gross profit as a percentage of sales was 71% in the first quarter of fiscal 2025, as compared to 76.1% for the prior year period.

  • Operating expenses as a percentage of sales were 73.4% in the first quarter of fiscal 2025, compared to 73.3% for the prior year period.

  • Net Cash provided by operating activities was $897,318 as compared to $397,172 in the prior year period.

  • Net increase in cash was $894,848 as compared to $229,041 in the prior year period.

  • Weighted average dilutive shares was 6,172,379 compared to 18,622,597 in the prior year period.

  • As a result of the above, we reported a net loss of $109,805, and depreciation and amortization and stock-based compensation of $310,759, for the first quarter of fiscal 2025, compared to a net income of $154,452 in the prior year period.

"The first quarter marked a strong start to the fiscal year for AXIL," commented Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jeff Toghraie. "We achieved significant progress by expanding into new channels and diversifying our business mix. Our continued investment in innovation and the development of compelling new products for both domestic and international markets remain a priority. We are excited by the opportunities that lie ahead and remain committed to operational excellence and delivering value to our shareholders."



Results from Operations                
AXIL BRANDS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS 		               
                 
    August 31,
2024		   May 31,
2024
    (Unaudited)    
ASSETS                
CURRENT ASSETS:                
Cash   $ 4,148,724     $ 3,253,876  
Accounts receivable, net     599,150       509,835  
Inventory, net     3,273,419       3,394,023  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     322,168       809,126  
                 
Total Current Assets     8,343,461       7,966,860  
                 
OTHER ASSETS:                
Property and equipment, net     251,055       260,948  
Intangible assets, net     347,942       309,104  
Right of use asset     18,284       36,752  
Deferred tax asset     231,587       231,587  
Other assets     12,195       16,895  
Goodwill     2,152,215       2,152,215  
                 
Total Other Assets     3,013,278       3,007,501  
                 
TOTAL ASSETS   $ 11,356,739     $ 10,974,361  
                 
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY                
                 
CURRENT LIABILITIES:                
Accounts payable   $ 1,373,106     $ 967,596  
Customer deposits     74,053       154,762  
Contract liabilities- current     938,498       905,311  
Notes payable     144,257       146,594  
Due to related party     53,505       11,798  
Lease liability, current     18,650       36,752  
Income tax liability     242,296       242,296  
Other current liabilities     229,848       332,936  
                 
Total Current Liabilities     3,074,213       2,798,045  
                 
LONG TERM LIABILITIES:                
Contract liabilities- long term     398,681       480,530  
                 
Total Long Term Liabilities     398,681       480,530  
                 
Total Liabilities     3,472,894       3,278,575  
                 
Commitments and contingencies (see Note 10)     -       -  
                 
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:                
Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 300,000,000 shares authorized; 31,133,500 and 42,251,750 shares issued and outstanding as of August 31, 2024 and May 31, 2024, respectively     3,113       4,225  
Common stock, $0.0001 par value: 450,000,000 shares authorized; 6,464,852 and 5,908,939 shares issued, issuable and outstanding as of August 31, 2024 and May 31, 2024, respectively     647       591  
Additional paid-in capital     8,124,160       7,825,240  
Accumulated deficit     (244,075 )     (134,270 )
                 
Total Stockholders' Equity     7,883,845       7,695,786  
                 
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY   $ 11,356,739     $ 10,974,361  


AXIL BRANDS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED AUGUST 31, 2024 AND 2023
(UNAUDITED)
                 
    2024   2023
         
Sales, net   $ 5,851,272     $ 6,106,269  
                 
Cost of sales     1,697,624       1,458,703  
                 
Gross profit     4,153,648       4,647,566  
                 
OPERATING EXPENSES:                
Sales and marketing     2,669,471       3,206,841  
Compensation and related taxes     190,648       279,989  
Professional and consulting     947,849       426,775  
General and administrative     486,382       560,204  
                 
Total Operating Expenses     4,294,350       4,473,809  
                 
INCOME (LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS     (140,702 )     173,757  
                 
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE):                
Other income     2,266       9,835  
Interest income     28,631       38,493  
Interest expense and other finance charges     -       (1,644 )
                 
Other Income (Expense), Net     30,897       46,684  
                 
INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES     (109,805 )     220,441  
                 
Provision (benefit) for income taxes     -       65,989  
                 
NET INCOME (LOSS)   $ (109,805 )   $ 154,452  
                 
NET INCOME (LOSS) PER COMMON SHARE:                
Basic   $ (0.02 )   $ 0.03  
Diluted   $ (0.02 )   $ 0.01  
                 
WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING:                
Basic     6,172,379       5,853,847  


Diluted		     6,172,379       18,622,597  



AXIL BRANDS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED AUGUST 31, 2024 AND 2023
(UNAUDITED)
For the three months ended August 31, 2024                            
                                                         
        Common Stock           Total
    Preferred Stock   Issued/Issuable   Additional Paid-in   Accumulated   Stockholders'
    Shares   Amount   Shares   Amount   Capital   Deficit   Equity
Balance, May 31, 2024     42,251,750     $ 4,225       5,908,939     $ 591     $ 7,825,240     $ (134,270 )   $ 7,695,786  
                                                         
Stock options expense     -       -       -       -       72,632       -       72,632  
                                                         
Stock based compensation     -       -       -       -       225,232       -       225,232  
                                                         
Preferred Stock converted to Common Stock     (11,118,250 )     (1,112 )     555,913       56       1,056       -       -  
                                                         
Net loss for the three months ended August 31, 2024     -       -       -       -       -       (109,805 )     (109,805 )
                                                         
Balance, August 31, 2024     31,133,500     $ 3,113       6,464,852     $ 647     $ 8,124,160     $ (244,075 )   $ 7,883,845  


For the three months ended August 31, 2023          
        Common Stock           Total
    Preferred Stock   Issued And Issuable   Additional Paid-in   Accumulated   Stockholders'
    Shares   Amount   Shares   Amount   Capital   Deficit   Equity
Balance, May 31, 2023     250,000,000     $ 25,000       5,863,939     $ 586     $ 10,113,365     $ (3,466,992 )   $ 6,671,959  
                                                         
Stock options expense     -       -       -       -       51,107       -       51,107  
                                                         
Net income for the three months ended August 31, 2023     -       -       -       -       -       154,452       154,452  
                                                         
Balance, August 31, 2023     250,000,000     $ 25,000       5,863,939     $ 586     $ 10,164,472     $ (3,312,540 )   $ 6,877,518  


AXIL BRANDS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED AUGUST 31, 2024 AND 2023
(UNAUDITED)
                 
    August 31,  
    2024   2023
         
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES                
Net income (loss)   $ (109,805 )   $ 154,452  
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:                
Depreciation and amortization     12,895       28,237  
Bad debts     18,785       52,866  
Stock-based compensation     297,864       51,107  
Change in operating assets and liabilities:                
Accounts receivable     (108,100 )     (91,736 )
Inventory     120,603       (758,104 )
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     486,958       315,751  
Accounts payable and accrued expenses     405,511       168,399  
Other current liabilities     (178,731 )     438,006  
Contract liabilities     (48,662 )     38,194  
                 
NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES     897,318       397,172  
                 
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES                
Purchase of intangibles     (41,840 )     -  
Purchase of property and equipment     -       (50,960 )
                 
NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES     (41,840 )     (50,960 )
                 
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES                
Repayment of equipment financing     -       (825 )
Repayment of note payable     (2,337 )     (17,254 )
Advances (payments) from a related party     41,707       (99,092 )
                 
NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) FINANCING ACTIVITIES     39,370       (117,171 )
                 
NET INCREASE IN CASH     894,848       229,041  
                 
CASH - Beginning of period     3,253,876       4,832,682  
                 
CASH - End of period   $ 4,148,724     $ 5,061,723  
                 
SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION:                
Cash paid during the period for:                
Interest   $ -     $ 1,644  
Income taxes   $ -     $ -  


About AXIL

AXIL (NYSE American) is an emerging global e-commerce consumer products company. The Company is a manufacturer and marketer of premium hearing enhancement and protection products, including ear plugs, earmuffs, and ear buds, under the AXIL® brand and premium hair and skincare products under its in-house Reviv3 Procare brand - selling products in the United States, Canada, the European Union and throughout Asia. To learn more, please visit www.reviv3.com for the Reviv3® brand and, for the AXIL® brand, visit www.goaxil.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains a number of forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. The use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “continue,” “will,” “prepare,” “should,” and “focus,” among others, generally identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on currently available information, and management’s beliefs, projections, and current expectations, and are subject to a number of significant risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond management’s control and may cause the Company’s results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, among other things: (i) the Company’s ability to grow its net sales and operations, including developing new products and expanding internationally, and perform in accordance with any guidance; (ii) our ability to generate sufficient revenue to support the Company’s operations and to raise additional funds or obtain other forms of financing as needed on acceptable terms, or at all; (iii) potential difficulties or delays the Company may experience in implementing its cost savings and efficiency initiatives; (iv) the Company’s ability to compete effectively with other hair and skincare companies and hearing enhancement and protection companies; (v) the concentration of the Company’s customers, potentially increasing the negative impact to the Company by changing purchasing or selling patterns; (vi) changes in laws or regulations in the United States and/or in other major markets, such as China, in which the Company operates, including, without limitation, with respect to taxes, tariffs, trade policies or product safety, which may increase the Company product costs and other costs of doing business, and reduce the Company’s earnings; (vii) the Company’s ability to engage in strategic partnerships and expand its distribution and retail channels; and (viii) the impact of unstable market and general economic conditions on the Company’s business, financial condition and stock price, including inflationary cost pressures, the possibility of an economic recession and other macroeconomic factors, geopolitical events, and uncertainty, decreased discretionary consumer spending, supply chain disruptions and constraints, labor shortages, ongoing economic disruption, including the effects of the Ukraine-Russia conflict and the Israel-Hamas conflict, and other downturns in the business cycle or the economy. There can be no assurance as to any of these matters, and potential investors are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements. Other important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements are discussed in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, even if new information becomes available in the future.

Investor Relations:
AXIL Investor Relations Team
(888) 638-8883
investors@axilbrands .com


