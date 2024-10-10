AppFolio, Inc. Announces Date of Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ: APPF) today announced that it will report its third quarter 2024 financial results after the close of the U.S. financial markets on Thursday, October 24, 2024.

In conjunction with this announcement, AppFolio will host a conference call on Thursday, October 24, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time), to discuss the company’s financial results and business outlook. A live webcast of the call will be available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/56effhwx. To access the call by phone, please go to the following link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI0592d6d11ce14a179afe199e2d07039c, and you will be provided with dial in details. A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time on AppFolio’s Investor Relations website at https://ir.appfolioinc.com/news-events/events.

Disclosure Information

AppFolio uses and intends to continue to use its Investor Relations website as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor AppFolio’s Investor Relations website in addition to following AppFolio’s SEC filings, public conference calls, press releases, and webcasts.

About AppFolio

AppFolio is a technology leader powering the future of the real estate industry. Our innovative platform and trusted partnership enable our customers to connect communities, increase operational efficiency, and grow their business. For more information about AppFolio, visit appfolio.com.

Investor Contact:

Lori Barker

ir@appfolio.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.