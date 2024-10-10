Aeroflow Health and the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians Collaborate to Bring Needed Support to Asheville, North Carolina

Following the immediate support and resources given to Aeroflow Health from North Carolina’s tribe organizations after the recent hurricane devastation, a dual commitment to ongoing collaboration on community outreach and support follows

ASHEVILLE, N.C., Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aeroflow Health, a leading provider of durable medical equipment and health services based in Asheville, NC, would like to extend its heartfelt gratitude to Principal Chief Michell Hicks of Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, Tribal Casino Gaming Enterprise and Harris Cherokee Casino and Resort for their extraordinary assistance and support during Hurricane Helene.

In the wake of the hurricane, Chief Hicks and the tribal leadership demonstrated unparalleled commitment and responsiveness, providing essential support and resources that ensured the safety and well-being of Aeroflow’s employees and their families. Their swift action and ongoing support have been instrumental in helping Aeroflow navigate the challenges brought by this natural disaster.

“We are immensely grateful to Principal Chief Michell Hicks and the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians for their partnership and generosity during this critical time,” said Casey Hite, CEO of Aeroflow Health. “Their dedication to the safety and well-being of our employees underscores the strength and solidarity of our community, and we are honored to work alongside such remarkable leaders.”

As Aeroflow Health continues to rebuild and support its affected employees, the company remains committed to working closely with the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians. The partnership between Aeroflow Health and the Tribe exemplifies a shared commitment to community, resilience, and mutual support.

Aeroflow Health looks forward to continued collaboration with the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, ensuring that the region’s communities remain strong, supported, and resilient in the face of adversity.

