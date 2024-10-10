SCYNEXIS to Participate in the 2024 Maxim Healthcare Virtual Summit

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX), a biotechnology company pioneering innovative medicines to overcome and prevent difficult-to-treat and drug-resistant infections, today announced David Angulo, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the 2024 Maxim Healthcare Virtual Summit on Thursday, October 17, at 11:30 A.M. ET.



Maxim Healthcare Virtual Summit Details:

Format:

Fireside chat Date:

Thursday, October 17, 2024 Time:

11:30 A.M. ET Location: Virtual

To sign up to view the presentation, click here.

1x1 investor meetings will be available after the event upon request through the following link or by contacting your Maxim representative.

About SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX) is a biotechnology company pioneering innovative medicines to help millions of patients worldwide overcome and prevent difficult-to-treat infections that are becoming increasingly drug-resistant. SCYNEXIS is developing the company’s proprietary antifungal platform “fungerps”. Ibrexafungerp, the first representative of this novel class, has been licensed to GSK. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved BREXAFEMME® (ibrexafungerp tablets) in June 2021, for its first indication in vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC), followed by a second indication in November 2022, for reduction in the incidence of recurrent VVC. Late-stage clinical investigation of ibrexafungerp for the treatment of life-threatening invasive fungal infections in hospitalized patients is ongoing. Additional antifungal assets from this novel class are currently in pre-clinical and discovery phase, including the compound SCY-247. For more information, visit www.scynexis.com.

CONTACT :

Investor Relations

Irina Koffler

LifeSci Advisors

Tel: (646) 970-4681

ikoffler@lifesciadvisors.com

