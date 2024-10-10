Bybit Advocates Blockchain Ecosystem Expansion at Solana Breakpoint

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the recent Solana Breakpoint event, Ben Zhou, CEO and Co-Founder of Bybit, highlighted the company's commitment to advancing decentralized ecosystems, with a special focus on Solana. During a fireside chat with Lily Liu, President of Solana Foundation, Zhou elaborated on Bybit’s role as a key infrastructure player, emphasizing the exchange's support for enabling blockchain ecosystems to thrive.



Infrastructure, Not Competition

Zhou detailed how Bybit differs from other exchanges by positioning itself as an infrastructure builder. “We see ourselves as the stage setters for blockchain ecosystems like Solana,” Zhou stated. Bybit prioritizes collaboration with existing ecosystems rather than creating its own blockchain, allowing it to facilitate the growth and adoption of decentralized networks. Bybit’s partnership with Solana is a key example of this strategy, providing users with access to the burgeoning Web3 ecosystem.

Bridging the Gap Between CeFi and DeFi

During the discussion, Zhou dispelled the misconception that centralized finance (CeFi) and decentralized finance (DeFi) are in direct competition. “We believe they are complementary,” he explained. Bybit aims to act as a bridge, helping users navigate both worlds with ease. The company’s Web3 wallet, designed to provide seamless access to decentralized platforms like Solana, exemplifies this effort to enhance user experience across different financial systems.

Bybit’s Support for Solana’s Growth

A significant part of Bybit's contribution to the Solana ecosystem is through its liquid staking token, bbSOL. Zhou emphasized the close collaboration between Bybit and Solana, noting that bbSOL enables users to potentially earn yields on their Solana holdings while also using them as collateral for trading on the platform. This dual functionality increases liquidity and utility for Solana token holders, strengthening the overall ecosystem.

“We’re fully committed to supporting Solana because we see it as one of the most innovative and adaptable ecosystems in the blockchain space. By providing tools like bbSOL, we empower users to earn, trade, and participate in the ecosystem, all while holding their tokens,” said Zhou.

The Future of Bybit and Web3

Looking forward, Zhou emphasized that Bybit’s primary focus is enhancing its Web3 wallet infrastructure. “We are investing heavily in our self-custodian wallet, ensuring it provides the connectivity and functionality that users need to interact with decentralized ecosystems like Solana,” he noted. Bybit's goal is to build the bridge between centralized and decentralized finance, giving users secure, efficient access to the future of Web3.

