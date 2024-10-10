Purple Biotech to Present Data for its Tri-Specific Antibody Platform—CAPTN-3—at the EORTC-NCI-AACR Symposium on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics

CAPTN-3 is a conditionally activated tri-specific antibody platform that features novel dual engagement of T cells and NK cells to mount an optimal anti-tumoral immune response against cancer

REHOVOT, Israel, Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purple Biotech Ltd. ("Purple Biotech" or "the Company") (NASDAQ/TASE: PPBT), a clinical-stage company developing first-in-class therapies that overcome tumor immune evasion and drug resistance, today announced it has been selected for a poster presentation at the 36th European Organization for Research and Treatment of Cancer, National Cancer Institute, American Association for Cancer Research (EORTC-NCI-AACR) Symposium on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics (the “Triple Meeting”) held October 23-25, 2024 in Barcelona, Spain.

Purple Biotech’s poster titled “CAPTN-3: A novel platform of conditionally activated T cell and NK cell engagers” (Abstract # 450, poster board number: PB438) will be presented by Dr. Hadas Reuveni, VP R&D of Purple Biotech, during a ‘New therapies in immuno oncology’ poster session on Friday, 25 October 2024.

CAPTN-3 is a First-in-class platform of conditionally activated tri-specific antibodies engaging both T cells and NK cells with the tumor to create an immune synapse with enhanced anti-tumor efficacy. The NK engager arm (aNKG2A) of our lead compound also acts as a checkpoint inhibitor for both NK cells and highly cytotoxic T cell subsets, unleashing both innate and adaptive immune subsets against the tumor.

Purple Biotech’s lead CAPTN-3 platform candidate, IM1240, targets 5T4 as a tumor associated antigen (TAA), which is overexpressed in a variety of solid tumors and is correlated with advanced disease, increased invasiveness, and poor clinical outcome. 5T4, also known as trophoblast glycoprotein (TPBG), is an oncofetal surface protein that is not found on adult healthy tissues but is abnormally expressed in several cancer types. This specific expression pattern as well as the correlation with poor prognosis in different cancer diseases such as lung, gastric, head and neck and other cancers makes it an ideal TAA for various therapeutic approaches.

About Purple Biotech

Purple Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ/TASE: PPBT) is a clinical-stage company developing first-in-class therapies that seek to overcome tumor immune evasion and drug resistance. The Company's oncology pipeline includes CM24, NT219 and IM1240. CM24 is a humanized monoclonal antibody that blocks CEACAM1, that supports tumor immune evasion and survival through multiple pathways. CEACAM1 on tumor cells, immune cells and neutrophils extracellular traps is a novel target for the treatment of multiple cancer indications. As a proof of concept of these novel pathways, the Company is advancing CM24 as a combination therapy with anti-PD-1 checkpoint inhibitors in a Phase 2 study for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC). The Company has entered into a clinical collaboration agreement with Bristol Myers Squibb for the Phase 2 clinical trials to evaluate the combination of CM24 with the PD-1 inhibitor nivolumab in addition to chemotherapy. NT219 is a dual inhibitor, novel small molecule that simultaneously targets IRS1/2 and STAT3. A Phase 1 dose escalation study was concluded as a monotherapy and in combination with cetuximab in which NT219 demonstrated anti-tumor activity in combination with cetuximab in second line patients with recurrent and/or metastatic SCCHN (R/N SCCHN). The Company is advancing CAPTN-3, a preclinical platform of conditionally-activated tri-specific antibody that engages both T cells and NK cells to induce a strong, localized immune response within the tumor microenvironment. The cleavable capping technology confines the compound's therapeutic activity to the local tumor microenvironment, and thereby potentially increases the anticipated therapeutic window in patients. The third arm specifically targets the Tumor Associated Antigen (TAA). The technology presents a novel mechanism of action by unleashing both innate and adaptive immune systems to mount an optimal anti-tumoral immune response. IM1240 is the first tri-specific antibody in development that targets 5T4 expressed in a variety of solid tumors and is correlated with advanced disease, increased invasiveness and poor clinical outcomes. The Company's corporate headquarters are located in Rehovot, Israel. For more information, please visit https://purple-biotech.com/ .

