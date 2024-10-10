IV Bags Market to Reach USD 3.4 Billion by 2034, Driven by Growing Blood Storage and Preventative Dose Delivery Needs | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The growth of the IV bags market is attributed to the increasing prevalence of chronic conditions, technological advancements, increasing demand for sterile packaging solutions, and expansion of home healthcare services. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, and cardiovascular disorders necessitates frequent administration of intravenous therapies and medications.

NEWARK, Del, Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The IV Bag Market is set to witness significant growth over the next decade, driven by increasing demand for intravenous (IV) therapy across healthcare sectors. The rise in chronic diseases, growing surgical procedures, and the increasing use of IV therapy in treating dehydration, malnutrition, and electrolyte imbalances are key factors propelling the market forward. IV bags, which provide a sterile medium for fluid administration, are crucial components in modern medical care.



In 2024, the IV Bag Market is expected to be valued at USD 1.9 billion, with a CAGR of 6.1%, reaching USD 3.4 billion by 2034. The increasing global geriatric population, combined with the growing prevalence of chronic illnesses like diabetes, cancer, and gastrointestinal disorders, is likely to bolster the demand for IV bags. These bags play a vital role in delivering fluids, medications, and nutrients to patients directly into their bloodstream, enhancing patient outcomes.

The global demand for IV bags is on the rise, primarily due to their affordability and ease of availability compared to expensive alternatives like infusion pumps, which cost approximately USD 2,300. At just around USD 1 per bag, IV bags are a preferred parenteral packaging solution, particularly in regions with limited access to advanced medical technologies. Additionally, their use for blood storage plays a crucial role in life-saving procedures during emergencies. With expanding healthcare infrastructure in underdeveloped areas, the demand for medical fluid bags, including IV bags, is expected to surge significantly in the coming years.

Another contributing factor to market growth is the increasing shift toward non-PVC IV bags, driven by the rising awareness about the risks associated with traditional PVC-based IV bags, including leaching of harmful chemicals. Environmentally friendly IV bags are being rapidly adopted in various healthcare settings as regulations tighten around the use of plastic in medical devices.

Additionally, emerging economies, especially in Asia-Pacific and Latin America, are expected to see increased adoption of IV therapy, driven by improvements in healthcare infrastructure and rising medical tourism. These regions present significant growth opportunities for global IV bag manufacturers, as their healthcare systems expand and modernize.

IV Bag Market: Report Scope

Parameter Details Market Size (2024) USD 1.9 billion Forecast Market Size (2034) USD 3.4 billion CAGR (2024 to 2034) 6.1% Key Players Baxter International Inc., Fresenius Kabi, B. Braun Melsungen AG, ICU Medical Inc., Poly Medicure Limited Market Segmentation By Material (PVC, Non-PVC), By Chamber Type (Single-Chamber, Multi-Chamber), By End-User (Hospitals, Clinics, Home Healthcare) Geographic Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa

Drivers and Opportunities

The primary driver for the IV Bag Market is the growing demand for intravenous therapy, particularly in the treatment of chronic diseases and dehydration. An aging population and the increasing number of surgeries worldwide are leading to greater use of IV therapy, thereby boosting demand for IV bags.

Additionally, there is an opportunity for manufacturers to capitalize on the shift toward eco-friendly materials. As healthcare providers increasingly seek non-PVC and phthalate-free IV bags to reduce environmental and health risks, the development of alternative materials and technologies represents a key growth area.

The surge in home healthcare services is another trend driving the market. Patients with chronic illnesses are increasingly opting for home-based IV therapy, creating a demand for portable and safe IV bag systems. This trend is expected to further fuel market growth in the coming years.

“The increasing demand for safe and effective fluid management solutions is driving the IV Bag Market. As healthcare systems focus on minimizing infection risks and adopting environmentally friendly materials, manufacturers are innovating to meet the evolving requirements. Emerging markets, in particular, present immense growth potential for IV bag manufacturers.” Says a Lead Consultant Ismail Sutaria in Packaging at Future Market Insights (FMI).





Key Takeaways from Market Study

The IV Bag Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2024 to 2034.

is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2024 to 2034. The market size is expected to increase from USD 1.9 billion in 2024 to USD 3.4 billion by 2034 .

to . Increasing chronic disease prevalence and aging population are major drivers for the market.

Rising adoption of non-PVC and eco-friendly IV bags offers significant growth opportunities.

Asia-Pacific is expected to be a key growth region due to improving healthcare infrastructure.



Component Insights

IV bags are available in different materials, including PVC, non-PVC (polypropylene, polyethylene), and ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA). The market is seeing a growing preference for non-PVC IV bags due to the rising awareness about the adverse effects of PVC-based bags, which can release toxic chemicals when disposed of or incinerated.

Additionally, single-chamber IV bags dominate the market, particularly in hospital settings, where they are used for fluid and electrolyte replacement. However, multi-chamber IV bags, which allow for the mixing of different solutions without risk of contamination, are gaining popularity, particularly in home healthcare.

Market's Prime Determinants of Growth, Trends, and Opportunities

The IV Bag Market is primarily driven by the increasing need for intravenous therapy to treat a variety of conditions, such as dehydration, malnutrition, and chronic diseases. The global rise in surgical procedures and the growing elderly population are also key factors driving the market's growth.

A major trend in the market is the shift toward non-PVC IV bags, as regulatory bodies push for safer, environmentally friendly alternatives to traditional PVC bags. Additionally, the growing demand for home healthcare services, particularly in the management of chronic conditions, presents significant opportunities for portable and user-friendly IV bag systems.

Growth Drivers

Growing Demand for Intravenous Therapy: The increasing use of IV therapy in hospitals and home healthcare settings for treating chronic diseases and dehydration is driving the market.

The increasing use of IV therapy in hospitals and home healthcare settings for treating chronic diseases and dehydration is driving the market. Shift Toward Eco-Friendly IV Bags: Rising awareness about the harmful effects of PVC-based IV bags is leading to the development and adoption of non-PVC alternatives, creating new opportunities for manufacturers.

Rising awareness about the harmful effects of PVC-based IV bags is leading to the development and adoption of non-PVC alternatives, creating new opportunities for manufacturers. Increase in Surgeries and Hospital Admissions: The rise in surgical procedures and hospital admissions globally is leading to higher demand for IV bags to administer fluids, nutrients, and medications.

The rise in surgical procedures and hospital admissions globally is leading to higher demand for IV bags to administer fluids, nutrients, and medications. Expansion of Home Healthcare: The growing preference for home healthcare, especially for chronic disease management, is driving demand for portable IV bags.

Country-Wise Insights for the IV Bag Market

Country CAGR (2024-2034) Key Growth Factors United States 4.1 % High incidence of chronic diseases and aging population driving demand; adoption of data-driven manufacturing approaches. Germany 4.0 % Favorable regulations for European manufacturers; focus on consumer-centric operating models and productivity improvements. United Kingdom 5.4 % Expansion of home healthcare services; increased use of eco-friendly materials for disposable IV bags. India 7.6 % Economic growth and investment in healthcare infrastructure; growing demand due to low patient-to-staff ratio in medical facilities. China 7.1 % Rising need for IV bags during surgeries; improved healthcare infrastructure boosting exports to Africa, Middle East, and Asia.

Key Companies Profiled

Mountainside Medical Equipment Kraton Performance Polymers Inc. Renolit, Angiplast Pvt. Ltd Medline Industries, Inc. Baxter Sippex IV bag Wipak Group Management B. Braun Medical Inc. ICU Medical, Inc. Guangdong lejin medicine Co., Ltd Fresenius Kabi Group



Unlock Comprehensive Market Insights – Explore the Full Report Now: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/iv-bag-market

Key Segments Covered by IV Bag Industry Survey Report

By Material Type:

Polyethylene (PE)

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA)

Polypropylene (PP)

Copolyester Ether

Other Materials

By IV Bag Size:

Less than 250 ml

250 ml to 500 ml

500 ml to 1000 ml

More than 1000 ml

By Chamber Type:

Single Chamber

Multiple Chamber

By Application:

Parenteral Nutrition

Intravenous Therapies

By End Use:

To correct electrolyte imbalances

To deliver medications

Blood transfusions

Blood Storage

Other End Uses



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia and Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Authored by:

Ismail Sutaria (Lead Consultant, Packaging and Materials) has over 8 years of experience in market research and consulting in the packaging & materials industry. Ismail’s strength lies in identifying key challenges faced by the client and offering logical and actionable insights to equip the clients with strategic decision-making power.

Ismail has been an instrumental part of several transformational consulting assignments. His key skills include competitive benchmarking, opportunity assessment, macroeconomic analysis, and business transformation advisory. Ismail is an MBA holder in Marketing and has a Bachelor’s Degree in Mathematics.

