YXT.com Group Holding Limited Expands Customer Base to Include Over 200 Fortune 500 Companies in China, Reinforcing Its Leadership in Digital Learning Solutions

SUZHOU, China, Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YXT.com Group Holding Limited (“YXT.com” or the “Company”), a leader and disruptor of the digital corporate learning industry in China, today announced that it has expanded its customer base to include over 200 Fortune 500 companies in China, further cementing its position as a go-to platform for enterprise learning and development.



Among the notable partnerships are collaborations with industry leaders such as Hyundai Motor China, Shiseido China, BOE Technology, SANY Group, and Hailiang Group.

The adoption of YXT.com's platform by these industry leaders underscores the company's competitive edge in providing cutting-edge, AI-powered corporate learning solutions. Clients have consistently recognized YXT.com for its comprehensive “software + content + service” integrated solution, which has proven instrumental in enhancing talent development and driving business growth.

A representative from Hailiang Group shared their experience with YXT.com: “Through YXT.com's digital learning platform, we've established a complete closed loop for our employees' digital learning journey. This has significantly improved our training efficiency, shortened training cycles, and reduced training costs. The platform comprehensively empowers our company's innovation capabilities and operational efficiency through talent development. Particularly, the introduction of YXT.com's AI products has not only brought us technological innovation but also innovative practices in talent cultivation and knowledge management.”

YXT.com's impact extends beyond traditional training methods. In a recent collaboration with a leading Chinese automotive brand, YXT.com helped revolutionize the company's sales approach through live streaming. The comprehensive learning plan provided by YXT.com, which included practical training in live streaming sales techniques, yielded impressive results of this automotive company in terms of sales leads, average customer value and lead conversion rate.

Mr. Xiaoyan Lu, Director, Founder, and Chairman of the Board of YXT.com, commented, “We are proud to serve Fortune 500 companies in China, leading national enterprises, and many other outstanding organizations. These partnerships reflect our commitment to innovation and our ability to meet the complex needs of enterprises. As the digital transformation continues to reshape industries, YXT.com is well-positioned to capitalize on the increasing demand for advanced learning and development solutions. We will continue to expand our AI capabilities and enhance our service offerings, helping more organizations unlock the full potential of their workforce and drive sustainable growth.”

About YXT.com

As a technology company, YXT.com provides corporations with digital corporate learning solutions, including SaaS platforms, learning content, and other services. YXT.com is a leader and disruptor of the digital corporate learning industry in China. Established in 2011, YXT.com has supported Fortune 500 companies and other leading companies with their transformation and digitalization of learning and development, and has received recognition, respect and recurring business.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “target,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” “is/are likely to”, or other similar expressions. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

Contact

Robin Yang

ICR, LLC

YXT.IR@icrinc.com

+1 (646) 405-4883

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.