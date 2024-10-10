Vireo Growth Inc. Announces Leadership Transition

– Amber Shimpa promoted to the role of Chief Executive Officer –



– Josh Rosen resigns from leadership and governance roles and retained as advisor –

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vireo Growth Inc. ("Vireo" or the "Company") (CSE: VREO; OTCQX: VREOF), a cannabis company committed to providing safe access, quality products and great value to its customers, today announced several leadership updates. Amber Shimpa, who has been with the Company since 2014 in various leadership roles of increasing responsibility, has been promoted to the role of Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

Josh Rosen has resigned from the Company's Board of Directors and as the Company's Chief Executive Officer and interim Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately, to focus on his other business ventures. Mr. Rosen was first elected to the Board in August 2021, and appointed to executive leadership roles in November 2022, including, most recently, the roles of Chief Executive Officer and interim Chief Financial Officer. The Company has engaged Mr. Rosen going forward with a consulting agreement.

Joe Duxbury has been appointed as Interim Chief Financial Officer while the Company searches for a permanent replacement. Mr. Duxbury has been with the Company since 2019 in financial and accounting roles of increasing responsibility, and most recently was serving as Vice President of Finance leading external reporting and investor relations.

Executive Chairman Kyle Kingsley, M.D., commented, “We are very pleased to announce Amber Shimpa as Vireo’s next Chief Executive Officer. Amber is a natural leader and has become an invaluable executive for the organization during her tenure as President, and we look forward to her continued contributions as CEO. I would also like to thank Josh for his stewardship of the Company through some very challenging circumstances and for his support of Amber in this transition. We wish Josh continued success in his next chapter.”

Amber Shimpa commented, “I am exceptionally proud to lead Vireo as Chief Executive Officer and excited to continue working with our teams in Minnesota, Maryland and New York to drive our organization forward. We believe Vireo has a very bright future, beginning with the launch of adult-use sales in Minnesota next year, and I look forward to helping our teams continue achieving many more major milestones in the years ahead.”

Josh Rosen said, “I’m proud of what Vireo has accomplished over the last two years, most notably the diligence and camaraderie of the team that drove the financial and operational improvements. Through our work together executing our CREAM & Fire strategy, it’s clear that Amber has the right combination of leadership, communication skills and experience to take the helm of Vireo. This is a natural transition for Amber as she’s largely been performing many of these duties already, and I’m excited to get back to focusing full-time on investing and advising with Bengal Capital.”

The Company also announced that it has mutually agreed to terminate its advisory agreement with Grown Rogue International, Inc. effective September 30, 2024. As part of the termination agreement, Vireo forfeited 4.5 million of the 8.5 million Grown Rogue warrants the Company received as part of the advisory agreement. Amber Shimpa noted, “From the outset, the Grown Rogue team rolled up their sleeves and collaborated as trusted advisors and teammates and we are appreciative of their contributions to our business, including their help with upgrading our internal talent and capabilities. Despite ending our formal agreement, we look forward to remaining friendly industry peers.”

About Vireo Growth Inc.

Vireo was founded as a pioneer in medical cannabis in 2014 and we are fueled by an entrepreneurial drive that sustains our ongoing commitment to serve and delight our key stakeholders, most notably our customers, our employees, our shareholders, our industry collaborators, and the communities in which we live and operate. We work every day to get better and our team prioritizes 1) empowering and supporting strong local market leaders and 2) strategic, prudent capital and human resource allocation. For more information, please visit www.vireogrowth.com.

