Wolf Popper LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Light & Wonder, Inc. Investors

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Popper LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Light & Wonder, Inc. (“Light & Wonder”) common stock (NASDAQ: LNW).



Light & Wonder supplies game content and gaming machines, casino management systems and table game products and services to licensed gaming entities.

After the market closed on September 23, 2024, news revealed that the United States District Court for the District of Nevada had entered an order enjoining Light & Wonder from “any continued or planned sale, leasing, or other commercialization of Dragon Train.” The Court found that Aristocrat Technologies, Inc. was likely to succeed in proving trade secret misappropriation. On this news, Light & Wonder’s stock price fell $21.97 per share to close at $90.71 on September 24, 2024, down 19.5% on very heavy volume.

Investors who lost over $25,000 trading in Light & Wonder common stock and who would like to discuss the investigation should contact Adam Savett at (212) 451-9655, or asavett@wolfpopper.com.

