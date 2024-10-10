Ocugen to Participate in 2024 Maxim Healthcare Virtual Summit

MALVERN, Pa., Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocugen, Inc. (Ocugen or the Company) (NASDAQ: OCGN), a biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel gene and cell therapies, biologics, and vaccines, today announced that Dr. Shankar Musunuri, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and Co-founder of Ocugen will join a panel discussion during the 2024 Maxim Healthcare Virtual Summit, presented by Maxim Group LLC, taking place from Tuesday, October 15 through Thursday, October 17, 2024.

“The Maxim Healthcare Virtual Summit is a new opportunity for Ocugen,” said Dr. Musunuri. “I look forward to introducing our first-in-class modifier gene therapy platform to a notable segment of investors.”

Dr. Musunuri will participate in the Ocular Drug Development panel to discuss advancements and innovations in vision enhancement, disease modification, and vision restoration. The panel includes companies representing the next generation of ocular therapies in mid-to-late-stage development.

Details of the panel are as follows:



Date: Tuesday, October 15, 2024

Time: 11 a.m.—noon EDT

During the Summit, Maxim Senior Analysts will host a wide range of biotechnology, diagnostic, medical device, and healthcare information technology companies in a series of presentations and interactive discussions with CEOs and key management, along with several topical industry panels that promise to be timely and engaging.

This event is exclusively for M-Vest members. To join and reserve your seat, please visit: 2024 Healthcare Virtual Summit | M-Vest.

About Ocugen, Inc.

Ocugen, Inc. is a biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel gene and cell therapies, biologics, and vaccines that improve health and offer hope for patients across the globe. We are making an impact on patients’ lives through courageous innovation—forging new scientific paths that harness our unique intellectual and human capital. Our breakthrough modifier gene therapy platform has the potential to treat multiple retinal diseases with a single product, and we are advancing research in infectious diseases to support public health and orthopedic diseases to address unmet medical needs. Discover more at www.ocugen.com and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are subject to risks and uncertainties. We may, in some cases, use terms such as “predicts,” “believes,” “potential,” “proposed,” “continue,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “plans,” “intends,” “may,” “could,” “might,” “will,” “should,” or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to numerous important factors, risks, and uncertainties that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from our current expectations. These and other risks and uncertainties are more fully described in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the risk factors described in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in the quarterly and annual reports that we file with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements that we make in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update forward-looking statements contained in this press release whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, after the date of this press release.

Contact:

Tiffany Hamilton

Head of Communications

Tiffany.Hamilton@ocugen.com

