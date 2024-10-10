Notice of Release of Barrick’s Third Quarter 2024 Results

TORONTO, Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barrick (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) will release its Q3 2024 results on Thursday, November 7, 2024. President and CEO Mark Bristow will host a live presentation of the results that day in London, UK, at 11:00 EST / 16:00 UTC, with an interactive webinar linked to a conference call. Participants will be able to ask questions.



The company will release its preliminary production, sales and cost information for Q3 2024 on October 16, 2024.

Release of Q3 preliminary production, sales and cost information

October 16, 07:00 EDT / 11:00 UTC



Q3 RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT

Q3 Results release

November 7, 06:00 EST / 11:00 UTC

November 7, 06:00 EST / 11:00 UTC Q3 Results live presentation and webinar

November 7, 11:00 EST / 16:00 UTC

Go to the webinar

November 7, 11:00 EST / 16:00 UTC Go to the webinar Conference call linked to webinar

November 7, 11:00 EST / 16:00 UTC

Register for expedited access

US/Canada (toll-free), 1 844 763 8274

UK (toll), +44 20 3795 9972

International (toll), +1 647 484 8814



The webinar will remain on the website for later viewing and the conference call will be available for replay by telephone at 1 855 669 9658 (US and Canada toll-free) and +1 412-317-0088 (international toll), replay access code 8607451.

The Q3 2024 presentation materials will be available on Barrick’s website at www.barrick.com.

Enquiries:

Claudia Pitre

Investor Relations and Corporate Access

+1 416 307 5105

Email: cpitre@barrick.com

Kathy du Plessis

Investor and Media Relations

+44 20 7557 7738

Email: barrick@dpapr.com

Website: www.barrick.com

Legal Disclaimer:

