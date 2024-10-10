Submit Release
Notice of Release of Barrick’s Third Quarter 2024 Results

TORONTO, Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barrick (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) will release its Q3 2024 results on Thursday, November 7, 2024. President and CEO Mark Bristow will host a live presentation of the results that day in London, UK, at 11:00 EST / 16:00 UTC, with an interactive webinar linked to a conference call. Participants will be able to ask questions.

The company will release its preliminary production, sales and cost information for Q3 2024 on October 16, 2024.

  • Release of Q3 preliminary production, sales and cost information
    October 16, 07:00 EDT / 11:00 UTC

Q3 RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT

  • Q3 Results release
    November 7, 06:00 EST / 11:00 UTC
  • Q3 Results live presentation and webinar
    November 7, 11:00 EST / 16:00 UTC
    Go to the webinar
  • Conference call linked to webinar
    November 7, 11:00 EST / 16:00 UTC
    Register for expedited access
    US/Canada (toll-free), 1 844 763 8274
    UK (toll), +44 20 3795 9972
    International (toll), +1 647 484 8814

The webinar will remain on the website for later viewing and the conference call will be available for replay by telephone at 1 855 669 9658 (US and Canada toll-free) and +1 412-317-0088 (international toll), replay access code 8607451.

The Q3 2024 presentation materials will be available on Barrick’s website at www.barrick.com.

Enquiries:
Claudia Pitre
Investor Relations and Corporate Access
+1 416 307 5105
Email: cpitre@barrick.com

Kathy du Plessis
Investor and Media Relations
+44 20 7557 7738
Email: barrick@dpapr.com

Website: www.barrick.com


