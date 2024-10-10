Regulus Consolidates 100% Ownership of the Colquirrumi Claims

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Regulus Resources Inc. ("Regulus" or the "Company", TSX-V: REG, OTCQX: RGLSF) is pleased to announce that it has executed an agreement with Compañia de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (“Buenaventura”) dated effective August 26, 2024 to acquire the remaining 30% interest in the Colquirrumi claims (see Figure 1) that the Company did not already own (see Company press release dated February 15, 2023).

In exchange for the remaining 30% interest, Regulus has granted Buenaventura a 2% NSR over the Colquirrumi claims, of which 0.5% can be repurchased within 10 years in exchange for US$ 1 Million.

The Colquirrumi claims represent approximately 2,571 hectares of mineral rights in a prolific mining district, adjacent to and interfingered with Regulus’ AntaKori property. Less than 5% of the Colquirrumi claims have been properly explored, however, several encouraging mineralized areas were discovered in Regulus’ previous drill programs.

John Black, Chief Executive Officer of Regulus, commented: “This agreement consolidates a large portion of land that we know to be mineralized. There is also significant strategic value given that any large mining operation in the district would need to incorporate the Colquirrumi claims to expand resources and layback an open pit. By acquiring the remaining 30% of this claims package, we have grown our 100% owned claims package substantially.”

About Regulus Resources Inc. and the AntaKori Project

Regulus is an international mineral exploration company run by an experienced technical and management team. The principal project held by Regulus is the AntaKori copper-gold-silver project in northern Peru. The AntaKori project currently hosts a resource with indicated mineral resources of 250 million tonnes with a grade of 0.48 % Cu, 0.29 g/t Au and 7.5 g/t Ag and inferred mineral resources of 267 million tonnes with a grade of 0.41 % Cu, 0.26 g/t Au, and 7.8 g/t Ag (independent technical report prepared by AMEC Foster Wheeler (Peru) S.A., a Wood company, titled AntaKori Project, Cajamarca Province, Peru, NI 43-101 Technical Report, dated February 22, 2019 - see news release dated March 1, 2019). Mineralization remains open in most directions.

For further information on Regulus Resources Inc., please consult our website at www.regulusresources.com.

Figure 1 – Location map of AntaKori Project

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6bf352fe-6509-46a5-99ae-e06e7c678585

