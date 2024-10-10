Wabash Partners with University of Delaware to Advance Solar Solutions in Commercial Transportation

Company receives research grant from U.S. Department of Energy

LAFAYETTE, Ind., Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wabash (NYSE: WNC), the visionary leader of connected solutions for the transportation, logistics and distribution industries, announced today it was selected to receive a $1.6 million grant award from the U.S. Department of Energy Solar Energy Technologies Office (SETO) to support a research and development project aimed at decarbonizing the commercial transportation industry.



The three-year project, set to begin next year in partnership with the University of Delaware’s Center for Composite Materials, focuses on integrating high-efficiency solar energy into refrigerated trailers and truck bodies. This innovation will play a pivotal role in making zero-emission mid-mile transportation a commercially viable option.

“This project has the potential to revolutionize refrigerated transport by reducing reliance on the electrical grid and minimizing overall emissions,” said Michael Bodey, director of technology discovery and innovation at Wabash. “While many of today’s zero-emission products focus on tailpipe emissions, they still draw power from energy grids, which often rely on non-renewable sources. Our goal is to offer a truly green solution—a well-to-wheel approach—that accounts for the full life cycle of energy consumption, from production to usage.”

Wabash will use its proprietary EcoNex™ Technology, a composite material designed to enhance thermal efficiency and reduce energy consumption, while the University of Delaware will contribute its proprietary TuFF technology, which utilizes recycled aerospace-grade carbon fiber, to strengthen and lighten the trailers and truck bodies.

“By incorporating lightweight solar panels and utilizing EcoNex Technology in refrigerated trailers and truck bodies, we are addressing two of the most significant barriers to electrification: weight and energy consumption,” Bodey explained. “EcoNex not only improves the insulation and performance of the trailers but also contributes to overall weight reduction, making the solution even more efficient.”

Batteries powering heavy trucks can weigh between 5,000 to 10,000 pounds, often limiting the payload capacity and drawing significant energy from the electrical grid when charging. The goal of this project is to develop enabling technologies that reduce the weight and energy needs of these vehicles while offering fleet customers greener, more efficient transportation options.

“TuFF is the world’s strongest short fiber composite that is reciprocal with sustainable solutions to the mobility industry. It’s great to collaborate with Wabash on building the most sustainable solar panel integrated refrigerated trailer for the trucking industry,” said Srikanth Pilla, UD PI and director of the Center for Composites Materials at the University of Delaware.

Wabash is the only trailer and truck body original equipment manufacturer (OEM) selected for this government grant, highlighting its unique leadership position in sustainability and innovation. By focusing on mid-mile transportation, the project seeks to create a flexible solar energy system that can be CARB-compliant across different vehicle types, without requiring fully electric platforms to meet compliance.

This initiative is part of the DOE’s Silicon Solar Manufacturing and Dual-use Photovoltaics Incubator Funding Program, which supports advancements in PV technology across the supply chain and fosters new markets for American products. The outcomes of this project will help Wabash continue to evolve its technology ecosystem and green its supply chain to better serve its customers’ sustainability goals.

Wabash: Changing How the World Reaches You®

Wabash (NYSE: WNC) is the visionary leader of connected solutions for the transportation, logistics and distribution industries that is Changing How the World Reaches You®. Headquartered in Lafayette, Indiana, the company enables customers to thrive by providing insight into tomorrow and delivering pragmatic solutions today to move everything from first to final mile. Wabash designs, manufactures, and services a diverse range of products, including: dry freight and refrigerated trailers, flatbed trailers, tank trailers, dry and refrigerated truck bodies, structural composite panels and products, trailer aerodynamic solutions, and specialty food grade processing equipment. Learn more at

onewabash.com.

University of Delaware Center for Composite Materials

The University of Delaware Center for Composite Materials (UD-CCM) was established in 1974. It has been recognized as a Center of Excellence in Composites Materials and Structures six times by the DOD, NSF, and FAA. Technology transition occurs through the Industrial Consortium, with over 350 industrial companies participating since 1978. UD-CCM has a 50-year history of interdisciplinary research covering raw materials (fibers, fiber sizings), intermediate forms (fabrics, prepregs), manufacturing (forming, infusion, winding, pultrusion), joining technologies, modeling and simulation tools, and inspection methods. Learn more at https://www.ccm.udel.edu/.

Media Contact:

Dana Stelsel

Director, Communications

(765) 771-5766

dana.stelsel@onewabash.com



Investor Relations:

Ryan Reed

Vice President, Corporate Development & Investor Relations

(765) 490-5664

ryan.reed@onewabash.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.