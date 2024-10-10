Pharmaceutical Excipient for Taste Masking Market to Surpass US$ 1.58 Billion, Forecasted Growth at a 5% CAGR by 2034 | Fact.MR Report

Innovations in Drug Formulation Methodologies Spurring Production of Improved Pharmaceutical Excipients for Taste Masking as Potential Substitutes for Injectable Peptides

Rockville, MD, Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per Fact.MR, a market research and intelligence provider, the global pharmaceutical excipients for taste masking market is estimated to attain a valuation of US$ 972.9 million in 2024 and further advance at a CAGR of 5% from 2024 to 2034.

Taste is one of the most important considerations in influencing patient compliance in the healthcare sector. An unpleasant taste is one of the important formulation difficulties with many drugs. Spices, herbs, and spicy peppers are natural taste enhancers. These chemical compounds, which are frequently used as taste enhancers, can also act as maskers. When employing natural substitutes, it is vital to create the appropriate balance between the natural taste of the chosen enhancer or masking agent and the overall flavor.

In recent years, there has been substantial progress in the development of flavor-masking compositions. Proven ways of bitterness reduction and inhibition have improved the palatability of these formulations. The creation of oral drugs as alternatives to usually injectable peptides may become more prevalent if bitterness can be reduced to some extent.

Utilization of a wide range of sweetening excipients, from synthetic to natural, has given firms the viability they need to compete in the pharmaceutical excipient for taste masking market in terms of price, availability, and convenience.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study:

Revenue from the global pharmaceutical excipient for taste masking market is projected to reach US$ 1.58 billion by the end of 2034.

by the end of 2034. The market in South Korea is analyzed to expand at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2024 to 2034.

from 2024 to 2034. The United States is evaluated to hold a market share of 86.2% in North America by 2034. Sales of taste-masking pharmaceutical excipients are projected to rise at a CAGR of 5.2% through 2034.

in North America by 2034. Sales of taste-masking pharmaceutical excipients are projected to rise at a CAGR of through 2034. The East Asia market is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2024 to 2034.

from 2024 to 2034. North America is calculated to hold a global market share of 29.4% by 2034.

by 2034. Based on technique, sales of excipients produced using organoleptic methods are poised reach US$ 291.1 million in 2024.

“Children's preference for pleasant-tasting medicines is boosting demand for pharmaceutical excipients for taste masking, prompting pharmaceutical companies to focus on pediatric formulations,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Taste Masking Market:

AbbVie; NextPharma; Patheon; Lonza; Quotient; Fertin Pharma; Sciences and Senopsys; Catalent; Adare Pharmaceutical Inc.; SPI Pharma Inc.; Asahi Kasei Corporation; Rochem International Inc.; GPT Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd.; DuPont de Numours Inc.; Dow Pharma Solutions.

Integration of Taste-masking Excipients with Artificial Sweeteners and Flavors:

Taste masking with flavors, sweeteners, and amino acids is the most common and easiest method of flavor masking, particularly in pediatric formulations, chewable pills, and liquid formulations. However, this method is not particularly effective for very bitter and water-soluble medicines. Artificial sweeteners and flavors are often employed in conjunction with other taste-masking techniques to enhance their effectiveness. Many medications such as dentifrices and mouthwashes evoke unpleasant taste impressions.

Pharmaceutical Excipient for Taste Masking Industry News:

A long-standing problem in pharmaceutical manufacturing, low bioavailability was addressed by CD Formulation in March 2022 with tailored solutions for higher bioavailability excipients.

Beneo unveiled galenIQ 721 in October 2021. The flavour and stability of effervescent tablets and powders are enhanced by the filler binder. In effervescent applications, this water-soluble, rapidly compressible, non-hygroscopic excipient offers superior production efficiency and content uniformity.

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the pharmaceutical excipient for taste masking market for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on excipient (natural, artificial, nutritive, non-nutritive, polyols, others), technique (hot melt extrusion, microencapsulation, coating, organoleptic methods, others), usage (solid dosage forms, liquid dosage forms), and end use (pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, contract manufacturing organizations), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and MEA).

