Laboratory Accessories Global Market 2024 To Reach $845.91 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 8.4%

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The laboratory accessories market has seen strong growth, increasing from $567.02 billion in 2023 to $613.47 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 8.2%. Growth factors include expansion in life sciences research, rising clinical laboratory testing, the prevalence of infectious diseases, increased demand for laboratory testing, global health focus, and the growing number of hospitals.

The laboratory accessories market is expected to see strong growth, reaching $845.91 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 8.4%. Key growth factors include the expansion of laboratory infrastructure in emerging markets, sustainable practices, demand for compatible accessories, drug therapy R&D, and rising diagnostic tests. Trends include advancements in laboratory technology, automation, smart lab tech, and AI/ML integration.

The rise in diagnostic tests is expected to spur the growth of the laboratory accessories market in the future. Diagnostic tests refer to medical procedures designed to identify the presence, nature, or cause of diseases or conditions in patients. The increase in diagnostic tests is attributed to improved healthcare access, the necessity for chronic disease management, rising patient expectations, and genetic testing. Laboratory accessories are crucial throughout the diagnostic testing process, from sample collection and preparation to analysis and documentation. They ensure accuracy, efficiency, and safety in diagnostic tests, ultimately delivering reliable and actionable results for patient care.

Major companies operating in the laboratory accessories market are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., The Merck Group, Agilent Technologies Inc., Sartorius AG, PerkinElmer Inc., Mettler-Toledo International Inc., Endress+Hauser Group Services AG, Shimadzu Corporation, Waters Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Bruker Corporation, Horiba Ltd., Eppendorf AG, Metrohm AG, Hamilton Company, Analytik Jena AG, Labconco Corporation, Rigaku Corporation, Biotix Inc., SP Industries Inc, Corning Incorporated, Tecan Group Ltd.

In the laboratory accessories market, firms are developing innovative products like the automated plasmid purification system. This advanced laboratory device streamlines the isolation of plasmid DNA (pDNA) from bacterial cultures, improving reproducibility and supporting cutting-edge applications in molecular biology, clinical diagnostics, and pharmaceutical development.

1) By Product Type: Instruments, Glassware, Lab Tables, Consumables, Other Product Types

2) By Laboratory Type: Clinical And Diagnostics Labs, Pharma, Biotech, And Medical Device Companies, Academic And Research Lab, Other Laboratory Types

3) By Application: Academic, Hospitals, Private Laboratories, Biotechnology, Other Applications

North America was the largest region in the laboratory accessories market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the laboratory accessories market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Laboratory accessories comprise various tools and equipment that support and enhance laboratory operations, ensuring accuracy, efficiency, and safety in scientific and research settings. These accessories are essential for facilitating experiments and analyses.

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global laboratory accessories market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Laboratory Accessories Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on laboratory accessories market size, drivers and trends, market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

