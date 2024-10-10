$3.4+ Bn, Body Temperature Monitoring Market by 2030 with Innovations in Electric and Non-Contact Thermometers

Body Temperature Monitoring Market size, share, demand, growth, competitors analysis

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global body temperature monitoring market is expected to experience substantial growth, with its value projected to increase from $1,463 million in 2020 to $3,428 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 8.2%. This article explores the key factors driving this market expansion and its segmentation by product, application, end user, and region.𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐚 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A07456 The body temperature monitoring market is on a strong growth trajectory, driven by technological advancements, rising healthcare demands, and increasing awareness of chronic diseases. While challenges remain in underdeveloped regions, emerging markets in Asia-Pacific provide exciting opportunities for further growth.Key Drivers of Market Growth• Rise in Chronic and Infectious Diseases: Increased prevalence of chronic conditions like infections, alongside the demand for fever monitoring, is propelling the market.• Increased Use in Hospitals and Home Care: Hospitals and home care settings are increasingly adopting temperature monitors to manage patient health effectively.• Advances in Thermometer Technology: Recent innovations include electric thermometers, plastic strip thermometers, and non-contact devices for safe, quick, and accurate readings.• Geriatric Population Growth: The aging population leads to higher healthcare needs, further boosting demand for body temperature monitors.• COVID-19 Impact: The pandemic heightened awareness and adoption of advanced body temperature monitoring products.Market Challenges• Low Demand in Underdeveloped Countries: Limited healthcare infrastructure hampers market penetration in certain regions.• Opportunities in Emerging Markets: Expanding markets in Asia-Pacific and other regions offer lucrative growth potential.Market Segmentation• By Product:• Contact Thermometers: Digital, disposable, infrared ear, mercury, IR temporal artery, and others.• Non-Contact Thermometers: Increasing in popularity for non-invasive, communicable disease monitoring.• By Application:• Oral Cavity, Rectum, Ear, and Forehead: These areas serve as primary sites for temperature monitoring.• By End User:• Hospitals & Clinics: The largest segment due to medical tourism and demand for advanced health monitoring.• Home Care Settings: Growing as patients and families manage healthcare from home.Regional Insights• Asia-Pacific: A growing hub for body temperature monitoring devices due to rising government initiatives, innovations, and increased product approvals.• North America and Europe: Established markets with continued demand for innovative and accurate monitoring technologies.𝐄𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A07456

