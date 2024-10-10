Jitterbit to Host Live Webinar on How AI Infusion Will Transform Enterprise Automation

Manoj Chaudhary, chief technology officer of Jitterbit, will discuss how AI is advancing business process automation and empowering organizations to streamline operations

WHAT

Jitterbit, a global leader in accelerating business transformation for enterprise systems, will host a live webinar, titled “How AI Infusion Will Transform Enterprise Automation.” The event will explore what the future holds for AI-empowered orchestration and automation — and what this means for businesses.

During the webinar, Manoj Chaudhary, CTO of Jitterbit, will cover the following topics:

How the most recent leap in human/computer interaction differs from past advances

Ways AI is reducing barriers to entry even further

Why the time and resource savings of AI will be game-changing for today’s enterprises

Live demonstrations of AI-infused features to streamline complex automation processes, including building connectors using natural language and creating fully functional applications through a conversational chatbot

WHO

Manoj Chaudhary, CTO, Jitterbit

Manoj Chaudhary has over 25 years of industry experience and is recognized as a seasoned technology executive renowned for his contributions to cloud computing, building large distributed systems, multi-tenant SaaS platforms, big data and analytics platforms, and AI. In his role as CTO and SVP of Engineering at Jitterbit, he oversees the engineering organization, driving innovation and technological advancement for businesses worldwide.

REGISTRATION

Date: Wednesday, October 23, 2024

Time: 12 p.m., ET / 9 a.m., PT

Date: Wednesday, October 23, 2024

Time: 12 p.m., ET / 9 a.m., PT

About Jitterbit, Inc.

For organizations ready to modernize and innovate, Jitterbit provides a unified AI-infused low-code platform for integration, orchestration, automation, and app development that accelerates business transformation, boosts productivity, and unlocks value. The Jitterbit Harmony platform, including iPaaS, API Manager, App Builder and EDI, future-proofs operations, simplifies complexity and drives innovation for organizations globally. Learn more at www.jitterbit.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

