etaily hires ex-Alibaba exec as it launches in Singapore with wider plans for the region

Appointment of former Alibaba exec Lester Cuneta as Chief Growth Officer expands leadership team and underlines expansion ambitions of etaily.

Singapore, Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital-native retail platform with growing SEA presence, etaily , has today announced its expansion in Singapore and other markets to strengthen its regional presence. The regional expansion will be led by Lester Cuneta, former Venture Partner at venture capital firm Kaya Founders and Chief Process Officer at Alibaba’s enabler Synagie.

Lester brings with him extensive in-market landscape knowledge within the APAC region. Besides his stint as Group Chief Process Officer for Synagie Group Asia and Europe, Lester held leadership roles in a range of companies such as Unilever, Lazada, and HappyFresh, where he was instrumental in driving commercial transformation and business excellence. He was responsible for implementing various go-to-market strategies that led to market share and revenue growth for the companies.

Founder & CEO of etaily, Alexander Friedhoff commented: “As a next-generation consumer products platform, we leverage technology, industry expertise, and strategic collaborations to ignite growth and launch brands beyond expectations. When I got to know Lester through Kaya Founders, I immediately knew that he could be a superstar addition to etaily’s next phase of growth. His profile and experience speak for itself.“





etaily leadership team: Toti Wong (Chief Commercial Officer), Lester Cuneta (Chief Growth Officer), Tatiana Czyomer (Chief Operations Officer) and Alexander Friedhoff (Founder & CEO).

etaily investor Paulo Campos, former Co-Founder of Zalora and current Founding Managing General Partner at VC firm Kaya Founders added: “We at Kaya are very excited to have brought a talent like Lester home to the Philippines. During his time with us, he helped a number of our portfolio companies navigate the ever-evolving eCommerce landscape by providing strategic guidance and practical advice. We couldn’t be more thrilled to have him join etaily’s leadership, where his skill sets have found a perfect match and will undoubtedly help the company scale to the next level.”

In his new role, Lester will help drive etaily’s growth and scalability outside of the Philippines. His industry expertise coupled with etaily’s innovative technology will help brands under etaily grow by maximizing their scale and reach with a single multi-channel solution. As etaily onboards new brands and expands its presence into Singapore and Malaysia, he will be instrumental in spearheading both localized and regionalized efforts for those brands.

Commenting on his appointment, Lester Cuneta said, “I am absolutely delighted to join etaily at this pivotal moment in their journey. My previous collaborations with etaily during my time with Kaya left me deeply impressed by their commitment to innovation and operational excellence. The leadership's energy is truly electric. I am excited to bring a global perspective to etaily’s robust infrastructure, and equally thrilled to onboard brands for an elevated experience of next-level digital commerce solutions. With etaily’s brand management captaincy and powerful operating engine, mixed with my regional experience, we are poised to establish etaily as the leading powerhouse for digital commerce solutions in SEA .”

etaily recently secured a $17.8-million USD Series A funding round, aimed at scaling its end-to-end e-commerce entry platform for brands in Southeast Asia. This funding is poised to fuel the company's efforts to enhance consumer and merchant engagement across Southeast Asia. Headquartered in the Philippines, etaily is operating in Singapore, where they have expanded their business earlier this year.

Ends

Media images are here.

About etaily

The Etaily Group (TEG) is a Digital-Native Retail Platform enabling consumer brands in Asia. As a next-generation consumer products platform, they leverage operations technology, industry expertise, and strategic collaborations to ignite growth and launch brands beyond expectations. In addition to powering its own brands, etaily provides a unique end-to-end marketplace, direct-to-consumer and livestreaming Commerce solution for enterprise consumer brands, in addition to standalone omni-channel solutions.

For more information, please visit https://www.etaily.com/ or follow via Instagram , LinkedIn and Facebook .

For further information please contact the etaily press office: Bilal Mahmood on b.mahmood@stockwoodstrategy.com or +44 (0) 771 400 7257

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.