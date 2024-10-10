Digital Mortgage Software Market to Reach $35.3 billion, Globally, by 2032 at 24.7% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The Digital Mortgage Software market growth is primarily driven by the increasing adoption of automation and digitalization within the mortgage industry. The growing demand for enhanced customer experiences, faster loan processing times, and the reduction of manual errors are key drivers for growth.

Wilmington, Delaware, Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " Digital Mortgage Software Market by Component (Solutions and Services), Deployment Mode (On-Premises and Cloud), Enterprise Size (Large Enterprise and Small & Medium Enterprises), Application (Residential Mortgage, Commercial Mortgage, and Others), Type (Adjustable-Rate Mortgages, Fixed-Rate Mortgages, and Government-insured Mortgages), and End User (Banks, Credit Unions, Mortgage Lenders & Brokers, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2032". According to the report, the "digital mortgage software market" was valued at $3.7 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $35.3 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 24.7% from 2024 to 2032.

Prime determinants of growth

In addition, rise in competition among lenders & banks, as well as the need for cost-effective solutions, push firms to adopt digital mortgage platforms. Regulatory requirements for more transparency and data security are also influencing the market. The rise in homeownership rates, coupled with advancements in technologies such as AI, machine learning, and blockchain, is further contributing to market expansion. Moreover, the shift toward remote working and online services, spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic, has accelerated the adoption of digital mortgage software, making it an integral part of the future of lending processes.





Report coverage & details: Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $3.7 billion Market Size in 2032 $35.3 billion CAGR 24.70% No. of Pages in Report 239 Segments covered Component, Deployment Mode, Enterprise Size, Application, Type, End User, and Region. Drivers Increased automation and digitalization in the mortgage industry

Rising demand for faster loan processing

Regulatory requirements for transparency and security Opportunities Integration of AI and machine learning in loan decision-making

Expansion into emerging markets with rising homeownership rates Restraints High implementation and maintenance costs

Data privacy and security concerns



COVID-19 Scenario

COVID-19 significantly accelerated the adoption of digital mortgage software as remote work and social distancing measures pushed lenders to adopt online platforms for seamless mortgage processing and customer interactions.

The pandemic heightened the demand for automation in loan origination and processing to reduce dependency on manual tasks, streamline operations, and maintain efficiency in a rapidly changing economic environment.

COVID-19 led to a shift in consumer behavior, with more borrowers preferring online, contactless services, driving the demand for digital mortgage platforms that offer a fully digital home buying and refinancing experience.

The solution segment held the highest market share in 2022.

By component, the solutions segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global Digital Mortgage Software market revenue, owing to its ability to offer end-to-end digital solutions, streamline loan processes, enhance customer experiences, and reduce operational costs, driving widespread adoption across lenders and financial institutions. However, the service segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 26.9% from 2024 to 2032, owing to the increasing demand for consulting, integration, and support services that help financial institutions implement, optimize, and maintain digital mortgage platforms, ensuring smooth operations and compliance with evolving regulations.

The on-premise segmentheld the highest market share in 2022.

By deployment mode, the on-premise segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global Digital Mortgage Software market revenue. This is attributed to the preference for greater control over data security, customization, and compliance management, as well as the ability to maintain in-house infrastructure, which appeals to larger financial institutions and lenders. However, the cloud segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 26.5% from 2024 to 2032, due to increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions that offer affordability, scalability, and flexibility, allowing companies to streamline mortgage processes without the need for significant upfront investment in infrastructure.

The large enterprise segment held the highest market share in 2022.

By enterprise size, the large enterprise segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than tthree-fifths of the global Digital Mortgage Software market revenue, owing to the ability of large enterprises to invest in advanced, customizable solutions, ensuring enhanced data security, robust infrastructure, and the capability to manage high transaction volumes and complex mortgage operations. However, the SMEs segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 27.1% from 2024 to 2032, due to the increasing availability of cost-effective, scalable digital mortgage solutions and cloud-based platforms, which enable SMEs to streamline their operations and compete more effectively in the market.

The residential mortgage segment held the highest market share in 2022.

By application, the residential mortgage segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global Digital Mortgage Software market revenue, owing to the high volume of residential transactions and the growing need for efficient processing, automation, and improved customer experiences in residential mortgage applications, driving widespread adoption of digital solutions. However, the commercial mortgage segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 25.2% from 2024 to 2032, owing to the increasing complexity and volume of commercial real estate transactions, coupled with the need for advanced, scalable solutions to manage intricate financing structures and regulatory requirements efficiently.

The Fixed-Rate Mortgages segment held the highest market share in 2022.

By type, the Fixed-Rate Mortgages segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly half of the global Digital Mortgage Software market revenue, owing to the stability and predictability of fixed-rate mortgages, which appeal to a large segment of borrowers seeking long-term financial security, driving consistent demand for digital solutions that streamline their processing and management. However, the adjustable-rate mortgages segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 33.3% from 2024 to 2032, owing to the increasing flexibility and potential for lower initial rates offered by adjustable-rate mortgages, which attract borrowers looking for cost-effective financing options and drive demand for digital solutions that manage these variable terms efficiently.

The banks segment held the highest market share in 2022.

By end user, the banks segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than one-third of the global Digital Mortgage Software market revenue, owing to the extensive use of digital mortgage solutions by banks to streamline their mortgage processing, enhance customer service, and maintain competitive advantages in a rapidly evolving financial landscape.

North America to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.

By region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global Digital Mortgage Software market revenue, this is attributed to the region's early adoption of digital technologies, advanced financial infrastructure, high mortgage transaction volumes, and a strong presence of key market players driving innovation and investment in digital mortgage solutions. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 28.2% from 2024 to 2032 during the forecast period, owing to the rapid urbanization, increasing homeownership rates, expanding financial services sector, and growing demand for efficient digital solutions in emerging markets across the Asia-Pacific region.

Leading Market Players: -

MAXWELL FINANCIAL LABS, INC

ICE MORTGAGE TECHNOLOGY, INC

SALESFORCE, INC.

BLEND LABS, INC.

CORELOGIC

BLUE SAGE SOLUTIONS, LLC

CALYX TECHNOLOGY, INC.

FINASTRA

NCINO OPCO, INC.

STREAMLOAN.IO

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global Digital Mortgage Software market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

