Limpopo and Gauteng governments continue plans on the high-speed rail link

The Limpopo and Gauteng Provincial Governments, led by Premier Dr Phophi Ramathuba and Premier Mr Panyaza Lesufi, convened a strategic meeting today to advance plans for the proposed high-speed rail network linking Limpopo and Gauteng. The meeting took place at the Euphoria Golf Estate & Hydro in Mookgophong, Waterberg, on 09 October 2024.

A key outcome of the meeting was the approval of the implementation protocol document by both Premiers, marking a significant milestone in the project’s development. The meeting also initiated the process for the nomination and appointment of a Joint Project Manager.

Additionally, both provinces agreed to engage in joint consultations with the Presidency, Ministries of Finance, Transport, Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA), and Trade, Industry and Competition to secure buy-in for the project. A Political Oversight Committee will also be appointed to ensure effective governance and oversight.

Premier Panyaza Lesufi emphasised the importance of collaboration, stating: “We are of the view that the economies of the two provinces are beginning to merge, and we must find ways of harnessing this growth. This is not a vision of one province; it is a joint vision that is driven from all angles. Together, we can create a seamless transport network that will benefit our citizens and businesses alike.”

The Gauteng-Limpopo Rail Link Project is set to be incorporated into the Medium-Term Development Plan, marking a crucial step toward enhancing inter-provincial connectivity and economic collaboration.

The high-speed train promises substantial commercial and economic benefits, including reduced travel times, improved trade routes, and accelerated regional development. It will position both Limpopo and Gauteng as pivotal economic hubs, facilitating seamless travel for businesses, commuters, and tourists.

By making travel between cities more efficient and accessible, this project is expected to attract investment, open new markets, and support the growth of businesses across various sectors.

Premier of Limpopo, Dr Phophi Ramathuba remarked: “This meeting is a pivotal moment, where we have reached consensus on key principles and practical steps. The realisation of this project will not only create jobs but will transform our cities with high-speed rail stations that will become dynamic hubs of economic activity, stimulating urban development and increasing property values. We are committed to making this vision a reality for the benefit of all our people.”

As part of the way forward, especially after meetings with national departments, the project will schedule meetings with stakeholders like traditional leaders, taxi industry and other critical stakeholders to make the project people centred.

The delegation from both provinces included Members of the Executive Council, Directors General, Heads of Departments, Chief Executive Officers, and other senior government officials, all dedicated to the successful implementation of this transformative project.

