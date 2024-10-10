Beta Glucan Market - Business Insights, Key Trend Analysis | How Tate & Lyle, Kerry Group, and DSM-Firmenich are Leading the Industry

Delray Beach, FL, Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global beta glucan industry is poised for significant growth, estimated to expand from USD 542 million in 2024 to USD 800 million by 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. This growth trajectory is largely driven by several key factors, including the rising demand for natural food additives in the food and beverage industry and the increasing use of beta-glucan in pharmaceuticals, specifically in tablets and capsules. Additionally, the trend of incorporating beta-glucan into cosmetic products to enhance emulsification properties is further fueling market expansion.

Driving Factors for Beta-Glucan Market Growth

Natural Food Additives Demand: As consumers become more health-conscious, there is a growing preference for natural ingredients in food products. Beta-glucans, known for their health benefits, are becoming popular in functional foods and beverages. Pharmaceutical Applications: Beta glucan is gaining traction in the pharmaceutical industry for its immune-boosting properties. It is often used in dietary supplements, providing a natural way to support health. Cosmetic Industry Trends: The cosmetic sector is increasingly utilizing beta-glucan for its emulsification properties, highlighting its versatility across various applications.

Dietary Supplements on the Rise

Among various applications, the dietary supplement segment is projected to grow the fastest. For instance, Swisse Wellness, an Australian health, and wellness company, launched the Beta-Immune Booster, a dietary supplement featuring beta-glucan derived from yeast. This product, aimed at bolstering immune function, received positive feedback, reflecting the growing consumer interest in natural dietary aids.

For in-depth information, grab your PDF copy!

Source Insights: Yeast's Dominance

The yeast segment is expected to exhibit the fastest growth during the forecast period. Yeast has emerged as a prominent source of beta glucans due to its efficiency in producing high-quality beta-glucans at rapid rates. Notably, yeast plays a crucial role in industrial fermentation processes, contributing to the production of various products, including bread, beer, and biofuels.

The scalability and cost-effectiveness of yeast, particularly Saccharomyces cerevisiae, make it a preferred choice for industrial applications. Advances in biotechnological processes and genetic engineering further enhance yeast's potential as a sustainable source for beta-glucan production, making it an attractive option for manufacturers.

Regional Insights: North America Leads the Charge

The North American beta-glucan market is anticipated to hold the largest share, driven by its extensive use in various products and their associated health benefits. Key players in this market segment include Merck and Lesaffre, both based in the US. The region's food & beverage industry is leveraging beta-glucan as a thickening agent, fat substitute, dietary fiber, and hypocholesterolemic agent.

With increasing consumer awareness about health issues such as obesity and cardiovascular diseases, there is a notable shift toward low-calorie and low-fat food options. Data from the CDC highlights that the adult obesity rate surged to 42.4% in 2020-2021, prompting a demand for healthier ingredient-based food products.

Moreover, the growing recognition of the health benefits of oat beta-glucan is expected to drive further growth in this region. The demand for healthy food ingredients and additives is on the rise, particularly in Canada and Mexico, contributing to the overall expansion of the beta glucan market.

Beta-Glucan Industry Updates

In June 2023, Kemin Industries has received approval from the Thai Food and Drug Administration (TFDA) for its immune support ingredient, BetaVia Complete, as a Novel Food in Thailand. BetaVia Complete is derived from Kemin’s proprietary strain of algae, Euglena gracilis, which is rich in beta-1,3-glucan, protein, and essential fatty acids. The TFDA has approved its use in food supplements at a dosage of 375 milligrams per day after conducting a thorough safety evaluation.





In December 2022, Kemin Industries expanded its production facility in Cavriago, demonstrating the company's dedication to innovation and sustainability in animal nutrition and health. With these new additions, Kemin aims to meet the rising demand for premium-quality beta-glucan products and further foster innovation in this crucial sector.

Top Players in Beta-Glucan : How Tate & Lyle, Kerry Group, and DSM-Firmenich are Shaping the Future

Tate & Lyle PLC

Tate & Lyle PLC is a leading supplier of high-quality ingredients for various sectors, including food & beverage, pharmaceuticals, and personal care. The company operates through three main divisions: food & beverage solutions, sucralose, and Primary Products Europe. It offers beta-glucan products primarily within its food & beverage solutions division for nutritional supplements and personal care applications. With a significant presence in the US and Europe, Tate & Lyle also extends its operations to Latin America and Asia Pacific. The company employs 3,604 people across 122 countries, supported by 58 facilities and 16 laboratories, reflecting its commitment to innovation and collaboration in serving its global customer base.

Schedule a call with our Analysts to discuss your business needs

Kerry Group PLC

Based in Ireland, Kerry Group PLC specializes in taste and nutrition, operating mainly through two segments: taste & nutrition and dairy Ireland. Its Wellmune brand offers beta-glucan products targeted at the food & beverage, pharmaceutical, and dietary supplement industries. The company has a vast global reach in over 140 countries, with 147 manufacturing facilities across all continents. Notable subsidiaries include Oakhouse Foods and Island Oasis Inc. Kerry Group’s extensive network supports its mission to deliver innovative solutions in the nutrition sector.

DSM Firmenich

DSM, headquartered in the Netherlands, is a prominent provider of science-based health and nutrition solutions. It merged with Ermenich International SA, a Swiss pioneer in fragrances and flavors, in May 2023, forming DSM Firmenich. This strategic alliance aims to enhance innovation in nutrition, beauty, and well-being. The new entity generates nearly USD XX.XX billion in revenue and operates in four key segments: perfumery & beauty, taste, texture & health, and health, nutrition & care. DSM Firmenich offers a wide range of beta-glucans and is one of the largest global producers of vitamins, with over 200 sites across North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Africa.

Insights from the Beta-Glucan Market Report : Key Questions Answered

What is the current size of the beta-glucan market?

Which are the key players in the market, and how intense is the competition?

Which region is projected to account for the largest share of the beta-glucan market?

What are the factors driving the beta-glucan market?

About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America’s best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report. MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients. Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes. The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing. Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry. To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. Contact: Mr. Rohan Salgarkar MarketsandMarkets Inc. 1615 South Congress Ave. Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445 USA : 1-888-600-6441 UK +44-800-368-9399 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.