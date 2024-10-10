Fluke Reliability’s EAM solution eMaint positioned as a Leader in Green Quadrant for Enterprise Asset Management

Independent research firm, recognizes eMaint as a leader in the market citing strengths in inventory management, inspections, work order management, and analytic capabilities.

Norwich, UK, Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluke Reliability, a wholly owned subsidiary of Fortive Corporation [NYSE: FTV], which empowers reliability and maintenance teams with the hardware, software, and services they need to optimize asset performance, today announced that its EAM solution, has been positioned as a Leader in the 2024 Green Quadrant EAM (Enterprise Asset Management) Verdantix report.

The Verdantix Green Quadrant for EAM, positions eMaint as a Leader in the Enterprise Asset Management Category, recognizing its market-leading inventory management capabilities, strong inspections, and work order management capabilities.

Ranked highly for inventory management capabilities, eMaint’s Parts & Materials Management module was called out as key contributor for both the analysts and customers interviewed. The module includes a full suite of requisitioning, purchasing, and receiving capabilities with robust stock management, transaction records, and reporting functionality.

Recognizing the functionality Fluke Reliability has added through both acquisitions and strategic partnerships this year, the report highlighted the acquisition of Azima DLI adding predictive maintenance capabilities and partnerships with Verusen and Augmentir adding AI-based spare parts optimization and connected worker functionality for broader personas respectively.

Verdantix also highlights eMaint’s inspection capabilities and work order management as core strengths, offering manufacturers powerful configuration options that can be customized to suit the plant and workers within. Coupled with eMaint’s flexible scheduling and out-of-the-box low-code and customizable templates, the software demonstrates its ability to meet diverse operational needs.

Another key differentiator is eMaint’s open, REST-based API architecture, which enables seamless integration with a wide range of enterprise systems and IoT platforms, including ERPs and Fluke Reliability’s Azima DLI Watchman 360 vibration analytics platform. This integration enhances customers' ability to monitor and analyze asset health with greater precision and efficiency.

"In recent years, the Enterprise Asset Management market has experienced significant transformation driven by the challenges faced by organizations as they adjust to evolving market demands,” commented Hugo Fuller, Senior Analyst, Verdantix. “Within this landscape, the Verdantix research finds that eMaint possesses strengths to address the needs of manufacturers seeking Enterprise Asset Management solutions.”

Jason Waxman, President of Fluke Corporation and Fluke Reliability, said, “After focusing on building the most industry-centric and configurable EAM solution on the market, it feels great to be recognized as a Leader in Enterprise Asset Management by Verdantix. This acknowledgment underscores our commitment to delivering innovative solutions that strengthen our customer's operational resilience as they embark on their journey to connected reliability.”

Commenting on the recognition, Aaron Merkin, Chief Technology Officer of Fluke Reliability, said, “There is a heightened demand for advanced predictive maintenance technologies,and mobile-first intelligent asset management software that empowers businesses to anticipate issues, optimize performance, and extend asset lifecycles. eMaint's position as a leader in enterprise asset management attests to its capacity to deliver value and ensure return on investment for our customers in a volatile landscape.”

To read the full Verdantix report, visit https://www.verdantix.com/research-portal

About Fluke Reliability

Fluke Reliability, a division of Fluke Corporation, offers reliability and maintenance teams the tools, software, and services they need to optimize asset performance. Home to powerful, iconic brands – PRUFTECHNIK, and eMaint – Fluke Reliability serves more than 70,000 technicians worldwide with a relentless dedication to quality, innovation, and service. Fluke Reliability informs customers on the health of their assets with software and services that drive better maintenance decisions – improving productivity, driving uptime, and reducing costs. For more information on Fluke Reliability's Enterprise Asset Management Software, visit Fluke Reliability.

Fluke Reliability is a registered trademark of Fluke Corporation a wholly owned subsidiary of Fortive Corporation [NYSE: FTV]. The names of actual companies and products mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners. For more information, visit the Fluke website.

