Off-Road Vehicle Market Size is Expected to Reach USD 22,618.45 Million by 2030 | Registering a CAGR of 7.3%

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, Off-Road Vehicle Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Displacement, Vehicle Type, End Use Vertical : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030.The global off-road vehicle market size was valued at $12,365.18 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $22,618.45 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.3%.𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/12882 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝟒𝟎𝟎 𝐭𝐨 𝟖𝟎𝟎 (𝐂𝐂) 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝Based on displacement, the 400 to 800 (CC) segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for nearly half of the global off-road vehicle market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is owing to shifting trends from circuit tracks to long desert race events. Moreover, the less than 400 (CC) segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 9.1% from 2021 to 2030. This is owing to their low cost compared to other models and increasing demand for light-duty applications, such as some recreational activities, agriculture and forestry also drives the adoption of less than 400 cc vehicles.𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐔𝐓𝐕 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝On the basis of vehicle type, the UTV segment held the lion's share in 2020, contributing to more than two-fifths of the market. This is attributed to increase in adoption of UTVs for utility applications, including forestry, agriculture, and goods transport is the primary factor driving the growth of the market. However, the NEV segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period, owing to neighborhood electric vehicle has a wide range of end-use application in the leisure activities, travel and tourism activities, passenger commute for shorter distance, among others.𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/off-road-vehicle-market/purchase-options 𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue 2020, accounting for more than half of the global off-road vehicle market. This is attributed to supportive government rules to allow driving these vehicles on roadways. Moreover, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period, owing to the introduction of a new range of off-road vehicle models and advancements & innovations in these vehicles.𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :BRP Inc.CFMOTODeere & CompanyHonda Motor Co., Ltd.Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.KUBOTA CorporationMahindra & Mahindra LimitedPolaris Inc.Textron Inc.Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/12882 𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐮𝐬 :Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

