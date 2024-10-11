Multiplex PCR Assays Global Market 2024 To Reach $2.50 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 13.5%

Multiplex PCR Assays Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The multiplex PCR assays market has expanded rapidly, expected to rise from $1.33 billion in 2023 to $1.51 billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 13.4%. This growth is due to the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases, government funding, adoption in clinical diagnostics, genetic testing, personalized medicine, advancements in bioinformatics, and rising healthcare expenditure.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Multiplex PCR Assays Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The market is expected to grow rapidly, reaching $2.5 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 13.5%. Growth drivers include expanding application areas, demand for point-of-care diagnostics, increased research expenditures, and a focus on precision medicine. Key trends include NGS integration, companion diagnostics, digital PCR, high-throughput systems, AI and machine learning, and cloud solutions.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Multiplex PCR Assays Market With A Detailed Sample Report:

Growth Driver of The Multiplex PCR Assays Market

The rising demand for diagnostic testing is projected to propel the growth of the multiplex PCR assay market moving forward. Diagnostic testing involves procedures or tests used to identify the presence or absence of a disease or condition in a patient. The growing need for diagnostic testing is largely due to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer and diabetes, which require early and accurate diagnoses for effective management. Furthermore, the emphasis on preventive healthcare encourages regular testing to detect potential issues early. Multiplex PCR assays enable the simultaneous detection and analysis of multiple pathogens or genetic markers from a single sample, enhancing the efficiency and thoroughness of diagnostic testing.

Explore The Report Store To Make A Direct Purchase Of The Report:

Which Market Players Are Driving The Multiplex PCR Assays Market Growth?

Major companies operating in the multiplex pcr assays market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Abbott Laboratories, Danaher Corporation, Merck KGaA, Siemens Healthineers, Becton Dickinson and Company, Agilent Technologies Inc, PerkinElmer Inc, Illumina Inc, Sysmex Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc, QIAGEN NV, Tecan Group Ltd, DiaSorin SpA, Bio-Techne Corporation, Promega Corporation, Randox Laboratories Ltd, BioFire Diagnostics Inc, Seegene Inc, Quanterix Corporation, NanoString Technologies, Standard BioTools Inc, Enzo Biochem Inc, SeraCare Life Sciences Inc, Agena Bioscience, Fluidigm Corporation

What Are The Emerging Trends Shaping The Multiplex PCR Assays Market Size?

Major players in the multiplex PCR assays market are incorporating next-generation quantitative PCR (qPCR) systems to advance clinical diagnostics and public health. These automated systems deliver precise, high-throughput nucleic acid quantification and can simultaneously detect multiple targets, significantly improving diagnostic accuracy and flexibility.

How Is The Global Multiplex PCR Assays Market Segmented?

1) By Assay Type: Planar Assay, Bead Based Assay

2) By Product And Services: Consumables, Instruments, Software And Services

3) By Application: Disease Diagnosis, Research And Development, Other Applications

4) By End User: Biopharmaceutical Companies, Clinical Research Organizations, Academic Research Institutes, Diagnostic Centers, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Multiplex PCR Assays Market

North America was the largest region in the multiplex PCR assays market in 2023. The regions covered in the multiplex pcr assays market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Multiplex PCR Assays Market Definition

Multiplex PCR assays represent an advanced polymerase chain reaction technique that allows for the simultaneous amplification and detection of multiple DNA or RNA targets within a single reaction. This method significantly enhances efficiency by enabling the analysis of several genetic markers or pathogens in one test, delivering comprehensive and cost-effective results.

Multiplex PCR Assays Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global multiplex pcr assays market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Multiplex PCR Assays Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on multiplex pcr assays market size, drivers and trends, multiplex pcr assays market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

