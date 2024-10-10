OSCE course helps the Special Units of the Tajik Border Troops improve skills for securing the Tajik-Afghan border

On 8 October 2024, the OSCE Programme Office in Dushanbe (POiD), in co-operation with Tajikistan’s Border Troops, concluded a one-month training course titled "Sustaining Field Operational Capacities" (SFOC) in the Border Troops Detachment in Shurobod, Khatlon Region. The course, which took place from 11 September to 8 October, was led by a national expert and supported by five assistant instructors from the Tajik Border Troops, leveraging local expertise while fostering sustainable internal training capacities.

Twenty-four officers from the Special Units of Tajikistan’s Border Troops improved skills relevant to their vital mission of securing the 1,374 km-long Tajik-Afghan border. The course covered a range of topics including map reading, land navigation, pathfinding, surveillance and security operations and reporting, first aid, night observation, alpine/mountaineering, gender and human rights-sensitive border security operations, and risk assessment. The participants were also introduced to Google Earth Pro geospatial mapping and analysis software to help plan tactical-level border security operations.

Since its inception in 2018, 739 officers of the Special Units of the Tajik Border Troops have completed the SFOC course. Furthermore, over 70 course graduates have returned to serve as assistant instructors for the SFOC course, contributing to internal training.

During the graduation ceremony, Jon Casey, the “Patrol Field Capacity Building of the Tajik Border Troops (PFCB2)” project manager, emphasized the importance of practical skills training in building the capacity of the Tajik Border Troops to conduct safe and effective border security operations, particularly along Tajikistan’s geographically complex and often hazardous border with Afghanistan. Major Dilovar Halimov, one of the course participants, thanked the OSCE for providing high-quality training relevant to their role in securing the Tajik-Afghan border and hoped for continued capacity-building training and equipping activities in the future.

Given that the Tajik-Afghan border constitutes nearly 61% of the OSCE Region’s entire border with Afghanistan, Tajikistan’s border security is crucial for the overall security of Tajikistan, Central Asia, and the wider OSCE Region. The Tajik Border Troops play a pivotal role in the OSCE’s response to security, criminal threats, and humanitarian challenges emanating from Afghanistan.

The SFOC training is part of the Project "Patrol Field Capacity Building of the Tajik Border Troops (PFCB2)," financed by France, the United States, and Germany, and implemented by the OSCE POiD. It is a component of the POiD’s multi-year efforts to support Tajikistan’s border security response capabilities.