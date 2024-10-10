Fashion Brand Sincethen Hosts Brand Day from October 8 to 14

SEOUL, KOREA, Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The fashion brand Sincethen, known for its romantic silhouettes that enhance feminine allure, will hold a Brand Day event from October 8 to 14 on its official online store. This event will feature various benefits and activities, and it is expected to serve as an opportunity to strengthen communication with customers.





Since its establishment in 2009, Sincethen has consistently introduced unique collections each season, themed around travel and romance. The brand focuses on making everyday life more special for its customers, striving for high-quality silhouettes through the development of sustainable materials and patterns. Throughout this process, Sincethen naturally incorporates its distinctive romantic philosophy into its products.

The brand’s signature products include its dress line, which stands out for its romantic colors and silhouettes, as well as its collection of dresses that emphasize feminine sensibility. Notably, the tweed two-piece set has become one of Sincethen’s signature items, enjoying continued popularity.

Recently, Sincethen has gained attention in international markets. After the protagonist of the Korean drama wore Sincethen products, the brand grew in popularity across Southeast Asia. Additionally, K-POP artists have worn Sincethen’s outfits during performances, attracting global fans' attention.

A representative from Sincethen stated, “Through this Brand Day event, we aim to connect with more customers and widely promote Sincethen’s romantic collections and the brand value of sustainable romance.”

Sincethen’s Brand Day will be held from October 8 to 14 on Sincethen’s official online store.

Media Contact

Company: Sincethen

Contact: kim ji-young

Telephone: 0222696142

Email: contact@sincethen.com

Website: www.sincethen.com

SOURCE: Sincethen

