Lane Closure on County Route 2/7 (Marshall Street), in McMechen, to Begin Thursday, October 10, 2024

Page Content A portion of County Route 2/7 (Marshall Street), between 1200 Marshall Street and 1322 Marshall Street, in McMechen, will be restricted to one lane, beginning Thursday, October 10, 2024, through Friday, October 25, 2024, for gas line repair. Traffic will be maintained by flaggers.



Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​ ​

