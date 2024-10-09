Submit Release
MPD Seeking Suspect in Northwest Destruction of Property Offense

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s First District are looking for a suspect in a destruction of property offense which occurred in Northwest. 
 
On Monday, October 7, 2024, at approximately 8:30am, officers from the First District responded to the 1200 block of North Capitol Street, Northwest for the report of a destruction of property. 
 
Officers were provided surveillance footage which shows a suspect pulling down a security camera. The suspect can be seen in the images below: 
 


 


Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.  The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia. 
 
CCN: 24155246

 

MPD Seeking Suspect in Northwest Destruction of Property Offense

