MPD Seeking Suspect in Northwest Destruction of Property Offense

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s First District are looking for a suspect in a destruction of property offense which occurred in Northwest.



On Monday, October 7, 2024, at approximately 8:30am, officers from the First District responded to the 1200 block of North Capitol Street, Northwest for the report of a destruction of property.



Officers were provided surveillance footage which shows a suspect pulling down a security camera. The suspect can be seen in the images below:









Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.



CCN: 24155246