MPD Seeking Suspect in Northwest Destruction of Property Offense
Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s First District are looking for a suspect in a destruction of property offense which occurred in Northwest.
On Monday, October 7, 2024, at approximately 8:30am, officers from the First District responded to the 1200 block of North Capitol Street, Northwest for the report of a destruction of property.
Officers were provided surveillance footage which shows a suspect pulling down a security camera. The suspect can be seen in the images below:
Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.
CCN: 24155246
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.