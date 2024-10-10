AHA podcast: Access and Awareness for Mental Health Support Services 

Creating mental health resources is an important "step one" in broadening patient access. The second? Getting people to take advantage of that access. In this conversation, Gaurav Agarwal, M.D., chief wellness executive at Northwestern Medicine, shares how the health system approached access awareness within their communities and the steps needed to ensure mental health support services are available. LISTEN NOW

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.