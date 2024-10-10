Submit Release
AHA podcast: Access and Awareness for Mental Health Support Services 

Creating mental health resources is an important "step one" in broadening patient access. The second? Getting people to take advantage of that access. In this conversation, Gaurav Agarwal, M.D., chief wellness executive at Northwestern Medicine, shares how the health system approached access awareness within their communities and the steps needed to ensure mental health support services are available. LISTEN NOW

