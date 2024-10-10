HHS seeks comments on new Healthy People 2030 objectives 

The Department of Health and Human Services is seeking written public comments on 12 proposed new objectives for its Healthy People 2030 initiative. The new objectives cover chronic kidney disease, educational and community-based programs, environmental health, hearing and other sensory or communication disorders, immunization and infectious diseases, and maternal, infant and child health. HHS will accept comments through Oct. 31, which must be submitted by email to HP2030Comment@hhs.gov.

