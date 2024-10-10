CMS releases RFI, sample list of prescription drugs that may be included under proposed Medicare $2 Drug List Model 

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Oct. 9 released a request for information and a sample list of prescription drugs it intends to include under a proposed Medicare $2 Drug List Model. Under the model, people enrolled in a Part D plan would have access to these drugs for a low, fixed copayment no higher than $2 for a month’s supply per drug. The model would provide individuals more certainty about out-of-pocket costs for these generic covered drugs that would target common conditions such as high cholesterol and high blood pressure. The Center for Medicare and Medicaid Innovation’s model aims to test whether a simplified approach to offering low-cost, clinically important generic drugs can improve medication adherence, lead to better health outcomes and improve satisfaction with the Part D prescription drug benefit among Medicare beneficiaries and prescribers. It is also aligned with Executive Order 14087, “Lowering Prescription Drug Costs for Americans,” which directed the creation of new payment models to lower drug costs and promote access. Comments are due Dec. 9 through a CMS survey.