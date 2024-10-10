SA selling more to China than ever before

As the Socceroos prepare to face China in a FIFA World Cup qualifier at Adelaide Oval tonight, exports from South Australia to its largest trading partner are continuing to grow, reaching an all-time high in the year to August 2024.

New ABS data shows the value of South Australia’s exports to China rose 46 per cent over the past 12 months to a record $4.27 billion.

Overall, South Australia’s exports are worth $17.6 billion – the 19th consecutive month that SA’s exports have exceeded the $17 billion mark.

The growth in exports to China to record numbers coincides with the stabilisation of Australia’s relationship with China, following the significant and sustained efforts of the Malinauskas Government to reengage with our largest trading partner.

This includes the senior and significant missions led by Premier Peter Malinauskas, Governor Frances Adamson AC, Trade Minister Joe Szakacs and Primary Industries Minister Clare Scriven into market since coming to Government.

South Australia has also seen significant inbound engagement by China, including the historic visit of Premier Li Qiang, as well as our hosting the Australia-China High Level Dialogue.

Over the past 12 months, more than $660 million worth of local barley has been sold to China, while $395 million of wine has been exported in the five months since trade restrictions were removed.

In March, the Malinauskas Government announced a $1.85 million reengagement package to support South Aussie wine exporters get back into the Chinese market.

The package assisted more than 30 local wineries to attend and have a presence at Hong Kong’s VinExpo in May.

With Minister Szakacs having visited both Hong Kong and mainland China in the months since tariffs were lifted, major events like this evening’s FIFA World Cup qualifier provide yet another opportunity for the state to further engage with Chinese government and business leaders.

Additional opportunities for South Australian exporters will also be created when China Southern Airlines will resume direct flights in and out of Adelaide from December.

With a capacity of 15 tonnes of air freight per plane, the flights will allow the state’s world-class high-value perishable produce, such as seafood, dairy, and fruit to be sold into key markets including Guangzhou and the Greater Bay Area.

South Australia’s top three export markets are China mainland at $4.27 billion, the United States at $2.13 billion, and India at $1.09 billion.

Other major export markets in growth included Vietnam ($629 million, +29 per cent), the United Kingdom ($407 million, +13 per cent), and Hong Kong ($362 million, +27 per cent).

Quotes

Attributable to Joe Szakacs

China continues to be South Australia’s largest two-way trading partner with our state’s merchandise goods exports to the market reaching a record $4.27 billion, up 46 per cent on the previous year to August 2024.

Building on this growth, South Australia is sending 26 representatives from local companies to exhibit at the upcoming China International Import Expo, one of China’s largest multi-sector trade shows, from 5 November in Shanghai.

With the resumption of China Southern Airlines in December, I expect exports to continue to rise to China, particularly our fresh food products. Producers have not had direct freight access to the China market since flights were suspended in 2020, due to the global pandemic.

As much as South Australia’s friendship with China transcends trade and investment, tonight’s Socceroos game is an opportunity for sports diplomacy where we can optimise the relationship to benefit our local industries, regions and jobs.

Attributable to Sean Keenihan, President, Australia China Business Council SA

This result reflects sustained and focussed collaboration between government and industry in South Australia over the last 12-18 months.

This rapid and substantial bounce back in exports further diversifies our relationship with our largest export market across a wider range of goods and services with the resultant benefits felt by a wider range of South Australian households.

Attributable to Richard Dolan, Director Sales and Marketing, Bec Hardy

The normalisation of trade once again provides Chinese consumers with ready access to our world-class wine and agricultural products.

This provides tangible benefits to our regional communities - from our growers, to producers and the local industries that support them. We’re grateful to the State and Federal Governments for their diligent efforts over time to make this happen.