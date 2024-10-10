Human Chorionic Gonadotropin Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Human Chorionic Gonadotropin Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

Human Chorionic Gonadotropin Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The human chorionic gonadotropin market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $1.31 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The human chorionic gonadotropin (HCG) market has seen steady growth, with the market expected to expand from $0.87 billion in 2023 to $0.95 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 8.1%. Growth factors include the increasing prevalence of hypogonadism among the elderly, heightened awareness of HCG, the popularity of fertility tourism, an aging population, and improvements in healthcare affordability.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Human Chorionic Gonadotropin Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The market is expected to grow to $1.31 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 8.4%. Key factors driving growth include the rising incidence of infertility, polycystic ovary syndrome, and veterinary use of HCG. Major trends include advancements in pregnancy detection, innovative drug formulations, and product development.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Human Chorionic Gonadotropin Market With A Detailed Sample Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=18638&type=smp

Growth Driver of The Human Chorionic Gonadotropin Market

A rising rate of infertility is anticipated to drive the growth of the human chorionic gonadotropin market in the future. Infertility is defined as the inability to conceive after at least one year of regular, unprotected intercourse. The infertility rate is climbing due to an increasing number of individuals and couples facing challenges in conceiving, often attributed to factors like delayed childbearing, lifestyle changes, environmental factors, and medical conditions. Human chorionic gonadotropin (hCG) is utilized in infertility treatments to stimulate ovulation in women and support testosterone production in men, facilitating egg release and improving fertility outcomes.

Explore The Report Store To Make A Direct Purchase Of The Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/human-chorionic-gonadotropin-global-market-report

Which Market Players Are Driving The Human Chorionic Gonadotropin Market Growth?

Major companies operating in the human chorionic gonadotropin market are Pfizer Inc., Merck & Co Inc., Novartis AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Fresenius Kabi AG, Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Sandoz International GmbH, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, Menarini Group, Cipla Limited, Hikma Pharmaceuticals plc, Ferring Pharmaceuticals Inc., Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Zydus Lifesciences Limited, Lupin Limited, Shenzhen Hepalink Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd., Scripps Laboratories Inc., Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited, Corona Remedies Pvt Ltd., Sanzyme Private Limited, Biocare Medical LLC, Lee BioSolutions Inc., MyBioSource Inc.

What Are The Emerging Trends Shaping The Human Chorionic Gonadotropin Market Size?

Top companies in the human chorionic gonadotropin (hCG) market are developing cutting-edge products, such as pregnancy detection kits, to improve diagnostic accuracy, enhance patient outcomes, and expand their market presence. These kits detect hCG levels in the body, confirming pregnancy and offering a reliable solution for individuals seeking early and accurate pregnancy detection.

How Is The Global Human Chorionic Gonadotropin Market Segmented?

1) By Technology: Natural Source Extraction, Recombinant Technology

2) By Therapeutic Area: Female Infertility Treatment, Oligospermic Treatment, Male Hypogonadism, Other Therapeutic Areas

3) By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies

4) By End User: Fertility Clinics, Research Institutions, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Human Chorionic Gonadotropin Market

North America was the largest region in the human chorionic gonadotropinc market in 2023. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the human chorionic gonadotropin market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Human Chorionic Gonadotropin Market Definition

Human chorionic gonadotropin (hCG) is a crucial hormone produced during pregnancy, generated by the placenta shortly after the embryo implants in the uterus. hCG plays a vital role in maintaining pregnancy by stimulating the corpus luteum in the ovary to produce progesterone, which is essential for supporting the uterine lining and preventing its breakdown.

Human Chorionic Gonadotropin Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global human chorionic gonadotropin market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Human Chorionic Gonadotropin Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on human chorionic gonadotropin market size, drivers and trends, human chorionic gonadotropin market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Mineral And Bone Disorder Treatment Market 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/mineral-and-bone-disorder-treatment-global-market-report

Acute Spinal Cord Injury Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/acute-spinal-cord-injury-global-market-report

Cleanroom Technology Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cleanroom-technology-global-market-report

What Does the Business Research Company Do?

The Business Research Company publishes over 15,000 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including a Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package, and much more.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model is a premier market intelligence platform delivering comprehensive and updated forecasts to support informed decision-making.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.