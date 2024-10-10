Intermodal Freight Transportation Global Market 2024 To Reach $103.78 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 15.2%

Intermodal Freight Transportation Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The market for intermodal freight transportation has expanded rapidly, growing from $51.18 billion in 2023 to $58.85 billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 15.0%. Factors contributing to this growth include the rising demand for fast delivery, expansion of free trade agreements, development of rail infrastructure, increased industrial production, and growth in logistics and supply chain management services.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Intermodal Freight Transportation Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The intermodal freight transportation market is expected to see rapid growth, reaching $103.78 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 15.2%. This is driven by increasing global trade, e-commerce demand, urbanization, rising fuel costs, and growing refrigerated transport needs. Key trends include technological advancements, AI integration, real-time tracking, green logistics, and blockchain technology.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Intermodal Freight Transportation Market With A Detailed Sample Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=18646&type=smp

Growth Driver of The Intermodal Freight Transportation Market

The escalation of industrialization is expected to drive the growth of the intermodal freight transportation market in the future. Industrialization refers to the transformation of an economy from primarily agricultural to one focused on manufacturing goods and services. This increase in industrialization stems from globalization, improved supply chain efficiency, diversification in market demand, and trade agreements. Intermodal freight transportation plays a vital role in industrialization by enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of logistics and supply chain systems, thereby supporting global trade, infrastructure development, and economic growth, making it fundamental to modern industrial economies.

Explore The Report Store To Make A Direct Purchase Of The Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/intermodal-freight-transportation-global-market-report

Which Market Players Are Driving The Intermodal Freight Transportation Market Growth?

Major companies operating in the intermodal freight transportation market are Deutsche Post DHL Group, FedEx Corporation, A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S, CMA CGM Group, Deutsche Bahn AG, Kuehne + Nagel International AG, Hapag-Lloyd AG, DSV A/S, SAP SE, DB Schenker, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., DP World, J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc., Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, Schneider National Inc., Hub Group Inc., APM Terminals, XPO Logistics Inc., Swift Transportation Company, STG Logistics Inc., WiseTech Global Limited, Yusen Logistics Co. Ltd., Air Ground Xpress, CLX Logistics LLC, LOGISTEED Ltd.

What Are The Emerging Trends Shaping The Intermodal Freight Transportation Market Size?

The intermodal freight transportation market is witnessing innovation through the development of AI-based transport management solutions. These advanced systems leverage artificial intelligence to enhance efficiency, optimize routes, and improve overall supply chain performance, positioning companies to meet modern transportation challenges effectively.

How Is The Global Intermodal Freight Transportation Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Railway Transport, Road Transport, Air And Sea Transport, Other Type

2) By Component: Software, Service

3) By Modes: Rail Road, Road Water, Road Air, Other Modes

4) By Verticals: Consumer And Retail, Oil And Gas, Industrial And Manufacturing, Energy And Mining, Food And Beverages, Aerospace And Defense, Construction, Chemicals, Pharmaceuticals And Healthcare, Other Verticals

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Intermodal Freight Transportation Market

North America was the largest region in the intermodal freight transportation market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the intermodal freight transportation market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Intermodal Freight Transportation Market Definition

Intermodal freight transportation involves the movement of goods using two or more transportation modes in a single journey without handling the cargo during mode changes. This method utilizes standardized containers to enhance efficiency, lower costs, and reduce handling risks.

Intermodal Freight Transportation Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global intermodal freight transportation market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Intermodal Freight Transportation Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on intermodal freight transportation market size, drivers and trends, intermodal freight transportation market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

