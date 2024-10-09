Secretary of the Navy Emphasizes Strategic Partnerships and Maritime Dominance at San Francisco Fleet Week

San Francisco, CA – October 9, 2024 – Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro delivered keynote remarks at the Senior Leader Seminar aboard USS Tripoli during San Francisco Fleet Week today.

In his opening remarks, Secretary Del Toro underscored the historical significance of San Francisco to the U.S. Navy and the nation's maritime heritage. He emphasized the need to revitalize the American maritime industry to meet the challenges of a complex global security environment, marked by the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, China's assertive actions in the Indo-Pacific, and threats to maritime security in the Red Sea.

"The world our nation faces today is much different than when I was sworn in as Secretary of the Navy," said Secretary Del Toro. "We face a comprehensive maritime power – our pacing challenge – in the Indo-Pacific. The People's Republic of China continues to assert its unlawful maritime claims, and we must be prepared to respond."

The Secretary commended the bravery and professionalism of U.S. Navy and Marine Corps personnel who have been deployed to deter aggression and protect freedom of navigation around the world. He cited recent examples of successful naval operations, including the defense of Israel from Iranian missile attacks and the ongoing efforts to safeguard commercial shipping in the Red Sea.

"The actions of our ships and their crews echo the valiant and heroic legacies of their namesakes," said the Secretary, drawing inspiration from the courage of naval heroes like Vice Admiral John D. Bulkeley. "Ladies and gentlemen, that is still the reputation of our Navy and Marine Corps – and it will remain our reputation because of the brave men and women who have chosen to serve our country."

Secretary Del Toro outlined his vision for Maritime Statecraft, a comprehensive approach that extends beyond traditional naval power to encompass a whole-of-government effort to strengthen the U.S. maritime industry. He stressed the importance of investing in domestic shipbuilding, fostering innovation, and building strong partnerships with local governments and industry leaders.

"Maritime Statecraft recognizes that great naval power requires the solid foundation of a thriving commercial maritime industry," emphasized the Secretary. "By restoring the competitiveness of these sectors, we can not only improve the cost-effectiveness of naval shipbuilding but also strengthen our national economy and maritime capabilities."

The Secretary's remarks set the stage for a dynamic panel discussion moderated by Ms. Emily Desai, Senior Deputy Director for Strategic Program Planning and External Affairs at the Governor's Office of Business and Economic Development. The panel featured Vice Adm. James Downey, Commander of Naval Sea Systems Command; Ms. Elaine Forbes, Director of the Port of San Francisco; Mr. Jim Wunderman, CEO of the Bay Area Council; Mr. Sal Vaca, Founder of Richmond Build; and Mr. Robert Gonzales of Mare Island Dry Dock. The panelists explored ways in which the Bay Area can contribute to the revitalization of the American maritime industry, including workforce development, infrastructure improvements, and technological innovation.

Congressman John Garamendi, representing California's 8th District, delivered closing remarks, reinforcing the importance of collaboration between government, industry, and local communities to ensure a strong and prosperous maritime sector. He commended the Secretary's leadership in advancing Maritime Statecraft and pledged his continued support for initiatives to strengthen America's sea power.

The Senior Leader Seminar served as a powerful call to action, emphasizing the critical link between a robust maritime industry and national security. By fostering collaboration and innovation, the U.S. Navy and its partners are working to ensure that America remains a global maritime leader in the 21st century.