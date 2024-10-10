Global Market for Automotive Glass is projected to reach USD 34,521.1 Million by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2024 to 2034 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Market Survey on Automotive Glass Market Covering Sales Outlook, Up-to-date Key Trends, Market Size and Forecast, OEM and Aftermarket Sales Analysis, Supplier Ecosystem, Company Analysis and Who Supplies Whom.

NEWARK, Del, Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The automotive glass market is valued at USD 19,674.3 million in 2024 and is expected to surpass USD 34,521.1 million by 2034, driven by the widespread adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) and automated cars. This growth reflects a robust CAGR of 5.7% from 2024 to 2034, signaling a positive trajectory for the industry.



Automotive glass plays a crucial role within the global automotive sector, encompassing components such as windshields, side, and rear windows. The market's consistent growth is fueled by increasing vehicle production, rising consumer demand for enhanced safety features, and ongoing advancements in glass manufacturing technology.

Several driving factors contribute to the growth and development of the automotive glass market. These significant factors include:

Increasing Demand for Passenger and Commercial Vehicles: As the global population continues to grow, so does the demand for passenger and commercial vehicles. This increase in demand has led to a corresponding rise in the need for automotive glass, including windshields, side windows, and rear windows.

As the global population continues to grow, so does the demand for passenger and commercial vehicles. This increase in demand has led to a corresponding rise in the need for automotive glass, including windshields, side windows, and rear windows. Technological Advancements: With technological advances, automotive glass has become durable, lightweight, and safe. It has increased demand for high-tech windshields, sunroofs, and other types of automotive glass.

With technological advances, automotive glass has become durable, lightweight, and safe. It has increased demand for high-tech windshields, sunroofs, and other types of automotive glass. Rising Safety Concerns: Automotive safety is a key concern for consumers, manufacturers, and regulators alike. As a result, there is an increasing focus on safety features such as shatterproof, laminated, and tempered glass.

Automotive safety is a key concern for consumers, manufacturers, and regulators alike. As a result, there is an increasing focus on safety features such as shatterproof, laminated, and tempered glass. Environmental Regulations: Governments worldwide are increasingly implementing regulations to reduce carbon emissions and promote sustainability. It has led to a rise in producing eco-friendly automotive glass, such as solar control and low-emissivity glass.

Governments worldwide are increasingly implementing regulations to reduce carbon emissions and promote sustainability. It has led to a rise in producing eco-friendly automotive glass, such as solar control and low-emissivity glass. Growing Aftermarket Industry: The automotive glass aftermarket industry is also a significant driving force. As vehicles age and require repairs, there is a growing demand for replacement windshields, windows, and other automotive glass products.



Fluctuation in Raw Material Prices Decline the Market Growth

Apart from driving factors, the market has a few declining factors that may limit growth. These are:

Fluctuating Prices of Raw Materials: The prices of raw materials used to manufacture automotive glass, such as silica, soda ash, and limestone, are highly volatile. Fluctuations in prices could increase the cost of production, which can lead to reduced profit margins and increased prices for consumers.

The prices of raw materials used to manufacture automotive glass, such as silica, soda ash, and limestone, are highly volatile. Fluctuations in prices could increase the cost of production, which can lead to reduced profit margins and increased prices for consumers. Intense Competition: The automotive glass market is highly competitive, with many established players and new entrants vying for market share. This competition can lead to pricing pressures and reduced profit margins, especially for small players in the market.

The is highly competitive, with many established players and new entrants vying for market share. This competition can lead to pricing pressures and reduced profit margins, especially for small players in the market. High Cost of Technology: The development and implementation of advanced technologies in automotive glass, such as smart and self-healing glass, requires significant investment. The high cost of technology could limit the adoption of these products, especially among price-sensitive consumers.

The development and implementation of advanced technologies in automotive glass, such as smart and self-healing glass, requires significant investment. The high cost of technology could limit the adoption of these products, especially among price-sensitive consumers. Regulations and Safety Standards: The automotive industry is subject to various regulations and safety standards, which can increase production costs and limit manufacturers' flexibility. Compliance with these regulations and standards could result in delays in product development and increased costs.

The automotive industry is subject to various regulations and safety standards, which can increase production costs and limit manufacturers' flexibility. Compliance with these regulations and standards could result in delays in product development and increased costs. Slow Adoption of New Technology: Despite technological advances, adopting new technologies in the automotive glass market can be slow. It could be due to consumer preference for traditional materials or the high cost of implementing new technology.



Market Values for Automotive Glass by Region

Countries CAGR 2024 to 2034 China 8.5% Japan 6.7% Italy 6.4% India 6.2% Canada 5.6%

Prominent Drivers of the Automotive Glass Market

Rising Vehicle Production – Increased global vehicle manufacturing is boosting demand for automotive glass.

– Increased global vehicle manufacturing is boosting demand for automotive glass. Growing Adoption of Electric Vehicles – The shift towards EVs is creating new opportunities for advanced glass technologies.

– The shift towards EVs is creating new opportunities for advanced glass technologies. Advancements in Glass Manufacturing Technology – Innovations in lightweight, durable, and smart glass are driving market growth.

– Innovations in lightweight, durable, and smart glass are driving market growth. Demand for Enhanced Safety Features – Consumers' focus on safety is pushing the adoption of stronger, more protective automotive glass.

– Consumers' focus on safety is pushing the adoption of stronger, more protective automotive glass. Increasing Use of Autonomous and Connected Vehicles – Automated cars require specialized glass with integrated sensors and displays.

– Automated cars require specialized glass with integrated sensors and displays. Stringent Safety Regulations – Government regulations mandating safety features are encouraging the development of high-quality automotive glass.

“The automotive glass market is witnessing significant evolution, driven by advancements in electric vehicles and automated driving technologies. As manufacturers focus on enhancing safety, durability, and aesthetic appeal, the demand for innovative glass solutions continues to rise. This growth is not only transforming vehicle designs but also paving the way for a more sustainable automotive future.” - says Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).

The Top Categories Influencing the Global Market

The laminated Glass Category Dominates the Global Market

Based on glass type, the laminated glass category dominates the automotive glass market. Laminated glass is made by sandwiching a layer of polyvinyl butyral (P.V.B.) between two layers of glass, which makes it durable and safe.

Laminated glass is commonly used in windshields and side windows of modern vehicles due to its ability to hold together even after being shattered. It reduces the risk of injury to passengers in an accident. Laminated glass offers additional benefits such as noise reduction, U.V. protection, and improved insulation.

The automotive industry has grown in demand for laminated glass in recent years due to increasing safety concerns and strict regulations. Additionally, technological advancements have made it possible to produce thin and light laminated glass, making it attractive.

Windshield Segment is Highly Sought After in the Global Market

Based on application, the windshield segment is leading the automotive glass market. Windshields are a crucial safety feature in vehicles, protecting drivers and passengers from external elements and reducing the risk of injury.

Windshields are primarily made of laminated glass, which provide high safety and durability than tempered glass. Modern windshields offer several other benefits, such as sound insulation, U.V. protection, and advanced technologies such as a heads-up display (H.U.D.) and rain sensors.

The increasing demand for safety and advanced features in windshields is expected to drive the growth of the windshield segment in the market.

A few other automotive glass applications include side windows, back windows, and mirrors, which also play a critical role in the safety and functionality of vehicles. However, the windshield segment is leading the market, driven by the increasing demand for safety and advanced vehicle features.

Which Sales Channel Category Drives the Global Market?

Based on the sales channel, the O.E.M. (original equipment manufacturer) segment is leading the automotive glass market. O.E.M. automotive glass is installed in vehicles during manufacturing and meets the strict quality and safety standards set by vehicle manufacturers.

Consumers typically prefer O.E.M. automotive glass due to its high quality, durability, and perfect fit with the vehicle's design and specifications. Additionally, O.E.M. glass often comes with a warranty, providing consumers with added assurance and protection.

The aftermarket segment includes replacement glass sold to repair shops and consumers for vehicle repair and maintenance. However, the O.E.M. segment is currently leading the market, driven by the increasing demand for safety and quality in automotive glass. The growing adoption of advanced technologies in vehicles is fueling the market size.

Overall, the O.E.M. segment is expected to continue dominating the market in the coming years, driven by the increasing high-quality and durable automotive glass among consumers.

The Top Countries Propel the Global Market

The Popularity of S.U.V.s and Light Trucks Upsurge the United States Market

The United States automotive glass market is significant and mature, driven by many vehicles on the road. The strict safety standards that the government and key marketers set are advancing the United States market. A few key facts and trends regarding the United States market:

Market Size: The United States market was valued at over USD 3.5 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow in the coming years.

The United States market was valued at over USD 3.5 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow in the coming years. Increasing Demand for Safety Glass: The demand for safety glass, including laminated glass, has increased in the United States market.

The demand for safety glass, including laminated glass, has increased in the United States market. Advanced Technologies: The market has been witnessing the growing adoption of advanced technologies, such as H.U.D., and smart glass, which enhance the safety and functionality of vehicles.

The market has been witnessing the growing adoption of advanced technologies, such as H.U.D., and smart glass, which enhance the safety and functionality of vehicles. Increasing Popularity of S.U.V.s and Light Trucks: The growing popularity of S.U.V.s and light trucks in the United States market has led to increasing demand for large windshields and windows. It provides significant opportunities in the market.

The growing popularity of S.U.V.s and light trucks in the United States market has led to increasing demand for large windshields and windows. It provides significant opportunities in the market. Strong Competition: The United States market is highly competitive, with many local and international players competing for market share.



Exhaustive Market Report: A Complete Study! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/automotive-glass-market

Leading Automotive Glass companies

A.G.C. Inc.

Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd.

Saint-Gobain Sekurit

Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co. Ltd.

Pilkington Automotive Limited (N.S.G. Group)

Central Glass Co. Ltd.

Guardian Industries Corp.

Vitro, S.A.B. de C.V.

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited

Gentex Corporation

Magna International Inc.

Webasto Group

Shenzhen Benson Automobile Glass Co. Ltd.

Splintex Distribution AG

Carlex Glass America L.L.C.



Regional Analysis for the Automotive Glass Market:

North America : Strong demand driven by the increasing production of SUVs and premium vehicles. Adoption of advanced automotive safety features, boosting demand for laminated and tempered glass. Presence of major automotive manufacturers, contributing to consistent market growth.

: Europe : High demand for electric vehicles (EVs) and luxury cars, leading to advanced glass installations. Strict environmental regulations promoting the use of lightweight and eco-friendly glass materials. Strong automotive presence in countries like Germany, France, and the UK, supporting market expansion.

: Asia-Pacific : Largest market due to the high vehicle production in countries like China, Japan, and India. Rapid urbanization and growing disposable income driving demand for passenger and commercial vehicles. Rising adoption of electric and hybrid vehicles, enhancing demand for advanced automotive glass solutions.

: Latin America : Gradual market growth supported by increasing vehicle production and sales in Brazil and Mexico. Rising focus on vehicle safety standards driving the adoption of laminated glass. Economic challenges may moderate the pace of market expansion in some countries.

: Middle East & Africa : Growing automotive sector in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region contributing to rising demand for automotive glass. High demand for premium and luxury vehicles in affluent regions like the UAE and Saudi Arabia. Limited local production capacity leading to reliance on imports, which may affect market dynamics.

:

Key Segments of Market Report

By Glass Type:

Glass types included in the study are laminated and tempered glass.

By Application:

The report includes six types of categories under by application segment windshield, back glass, door glass, quarter glass, vent glass, and moon/sun roof.

By Vehicles Type:

Vehicle types included in the study are passenger vehicles (Compact, Mid-Size, Luxury, and SUV), light commercial vehicles, heavy commercial vehicles, and electric vehicles BEV (battery electric vehicles), HEV (hybrid electric vehicles) and PHEV (plug-in hybrid electric vehicles).

By Sales Channels:

The report includes two types of categories under by sales channels segment OME and aftermarket.

German Translation

Der Markt für Autoglas wird im Jahr 2024 auf 19.674,3 Millionen USD geschätzt und soll bis 2034 die Marke von 34.521,1 Millionen USD übersteigen, was auf die zunehmende Verbreitung von Elektrofahrzeugen (EVs) und autonomen Autos zurückzuführen ist. Dieses Wachstum entspricht einer robusten durchschnittlichen jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 5,7 % zwischen 2024 und 2034 und signalisiert eine positive Entwicklung für die Branche.

Autoglas spielt in der globalen Automobilbranche eine entscheidende Rolle und umfasst Komponenten wie Windschutzscheiben, Seiten- und Heckscheiben. Das stetige Wachstum des Marktes wird durch die zunehmende Fahrzeugproduktion, die steigende Nachfrage der Verbraucher nach verbesserten Sicherheitsfunktionen und kontinuierliche Fortschritte in der Glasherstellungstechnologie vorangetrieben.

Den Markt für Autoglas verstehen

Der Markt für Autoglas verzeichnet ein starkes Wachstum, das durch die zunehmende Verbreitung von Elektrofahrzeugen und autonomen Autos vorangetrieben wird. Dieser Markt, der wichtige Komponenten wie Windschutzscheiben, Seitenfenster und Heckscheiben umfasst, spielt eine entscheidende Rolle für die Sicherheit und Funktionalität von Fahrzeugen. Faktoren wie die steigende Fahrzeugproduktion, die wachsende Nachfrage der Verbraucher nach Sicherheitsmerkmalen und kontinuierliche Fortschritte in der Glasherstellungstechnologie treiben seine Expansion voran. Da die Automobilindustrie auf fortschrittlichere Technologien umsteigt, wird erwartet, dass die Nachfrage nach hochwertigem, langlebigem und innovativem Autoglas steigt.

Prominente Treiber des Autoglasmarktes

Steigende Fahrzeugproduktion – Die zunehmende weltweite Fahrzeugproduktion steigert die Nachfrage nach Autoglas.

– Die zunehmende weltweite Fahrzeugproduktion steigert die Nachfrage nach Autoglas. Zunehmende Verbreitung von Elektrofahrzeugen – Die Umstellung auf Elektrofahrzeuge schafft neue Möglichkeiten für fortschrittliche Glastechnologien.

– Die Umstellung auf Elektrofahrzeuge schafft neue Möglichkeiten für fortschrittliche Glastechnologien. Fortschritte in der Glasherstellungstechnologie – Innovationen im Bereich leichtes, langlebiges und intelligentes Glas treiben das Marktwachstum voran.

– Innovationen im Bereich leichtes, langlebiges und intelligentes Glas treiben das Marktwachstum voran. Nachfrage nach verbesserten Sicherheitsfunktionen – Der Sicherheitsfokus der Verbraucher führt zur Verwendung von stärkerem Autoglas mit besserer Sicherheit.

– Der Sicherheitsfokus der Verbraucher führt zur Verwendung von stärkerem Autoglas mit besserer Sicherheit. Zunehmende Nutzung autonomer und vernetzter Fahrzeuge – Automatisierte Autos erfordern Spezialglas mit integrierten Sensoren und Displays.

– Automatisierte Autos erfordern Spezialglas mit integrierten Sensoren und Displays. Strenge Sicherheitsvorschriften – Staatliche Vorschriften, die Sicherheitsmerkmale vorschreiben, fördern die Entwicklung von hochwertigem Autoglas.

Herausforderungen für den Autoglasmarkt:

Hohe Produktionskosten – Fortschrittliche Technologien bei der Herstellung von Autoglas können zu erhöhten Produktionskosten führen.

– Fortschrittliche Technologien bei der Herstellung von Autoglas können zu erhöhten Produktionskosten führen. Volatilität der Rohstoffpreise – Schwankende Preise für Rohstoffe wie Kieselsäure und Soda wirken sich auf die Produktionskosten aus.

– Schwankende Preise für Rohstoffe wie Kieselsäure und Soda wirken sich auf die Produktionskosten aus. Komplexe Herstellungsprozesse – Spezialglas, wie beispielsweise laminiertes oder gehärtetes Glas, erfordert komplexe Prozesse, was zu längeren Produktionszeiten führt.

– Spezialglas, wie beispielsweise laminiertes oder gehärtetes Glas, erfordert komplexe Prozesse, was zu längeren Produktionszeiten führt. Strenge Sicherheits- und Qualitätsstandards – Die Einhaltung globaler Sicherheitsvorschriften kann die Kosten erhöhen und die Produktionszeiten verlangsamen.

– Die Einhaltung globaler Sicherheitsvorschriften kann die Kosten erhöhen und die Produktionszeiten verlangsamen. Konkurrenz durch alternative Materialien – Die Entwicklung leichter Alternativen zu Glas, wie etwa Polycarbonat, stellt eine Bedrohung für das Marktwachstum dar.

– Die Entwicklung leichter Alternativen zu Glas, wie etwa Polycarbonat, stellt eine Bedrohung für das Marktwachstum dar. Auswirkungen von Konjunkturabschwüngen – Konjunkturabschwünge in der Automobilindustrie aufgrund von Konjunkturschwankungen können sich negativ auf die Nachfrage nach Autoglas auswirken.

Führende Autoglasunternehmen

GC Inc.

Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd.

Saint-Gobain Sekurit

Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co. Ltd.

Pilkington Automotive Limited (NSG-Gruppe)

Zentralglas Co. Ltd.

Guardian Industries Corp.

Vitro, SAB de CV

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited

Gentex Corporation

Magna International Inc.

Webasto Group

Shenzhen Benson Automobile Glass Co. Ltd.

Splintex Distribution AG

Carlex Glass America LLC



Regionale Analyse für den Autoglasmarkt:

Nordamerika : Starke Nachfrage aufgrund der steigenden Produktion von SUVs und Premiumfahrzeugen. Die Einführung moderner Sicherheitsfunktionen in der Automobilindustrie steigert die Nachfrage nach Verbund- und gehärtetem Glas. Präsenz großer Automobilhersteller, die zu einem stetigen Marktwachstum beitragen.

: Europa : Hohe Nachfrage nach Elektrofahrzeugen (EVs) und Luxusautos, was zu fortschrittlichen Glasinstallationen führt. Strenge Umweltschutzbestimmungen fördern die Verwendung leichter und umweltfreundlicher Glasmaterialien. Starke Präsenz der Automobilindustrie in Ländern wie Deutschland, Frankreich und Großbritannien unterstützt die Marktexpansion.

: Asien-Pazifik : Größter Markt aufgrund der hohen Fahrzeugproduktion in Ländern wie China, Japan und Indien. Die rasche Urbanisierung und das steigende verfügbare Einkommen treiben die Nachfrage nach Personen- und Nutzfahrzeugen in die Höhe. Die zunehmende Verbreitung von Elektro- und Hybridfahrzeugen steigert die Nachfrage nach fortschrittlichen Autoglaslösungen.

: Lateinamerika : Allmähliches Marktwachstum, unterstützt durch steigende Fahrzeugproduktion und -verkäufe in Brasilien und Mexiko. Die zunehmende Konzentration auf Fahrzeugsicherheitsstandards treibt die Einführung von Verbundglas voran. In einigen Ländern könnten wirtschaftliche Herausforderungen das Tempo der Marktexpansion dämpfen.

: Naher Osten und Afrika : Der wachsende Automobilsektor in der Region des Golf-Kooperationsrates (GCC) trägt zur steigenden Nachfrage nach Autoglas bei. Hohe Nachfrage nach Premium- und Luxusfahrzeugen in wohlhabenden Regionen wie den Vereinigten Arabischen Emiraten und Saudi-Arabien. Begrenzte lokale Produktionskapazitäten führen zu einer Abhängigkeit von Importen, was wiederum die Marktdynamik beeinträchtigen kann.

:

Wichtige Segmente des Marktberichts

Nach Glasart:

Die in der Studie berücksichtigten Glasarten sind Verbundglas und gehärtetes Glas.

Nach Anwendung:

Der Bericht enthält sechs Kategorien nach Anwendungssegmenten: Windschutzscheibe, Heckscheibe, Türscheibe, Seitenfenster, Lüftungsglas und Schiebedach.

Nach Fahrzeugtyp:

Die in der Studie berücksichtigten Fahrzeugtypen sind Personenkraftwagen (Kompakt-, Mittelklasse-, Luxus- und SUV-Fahrzeuge), leichte Nutzfahrzeuge, schwere Nutzfahrzeuge sowie Elektrofahrzeuge (BEV – batteriebetriebene Elektrofahrzeuge), HEV – Hybrid-Elektrofahrzeuge und PHEV – Plug-in-Hybrid-Elektrofahrzeuge).

Nach Vertriebskanälen:

Der Bericht enthält zwei Kategorientypen unter den Vertriebskanalsegmenten OME und Aftermarket.

Nach Region:

Zu den in der Studie berücksichtigten Regionen gehören Nordamerika, Lateinamerika, Westeuropa, Osteuropa, Ostasien, Südasien und der Pazifik sowie der Nahe Osten und Afrika.

Authored By:

Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.

His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.

Nikhil holds an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has authored several publications and quoted in journals like EMS Now, EPR Magazine, and EE Times.

