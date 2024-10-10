Gov. Brian Kemp and Congressional Candidate Wayne Johnson At Event To Support Noah Harbuck For Georgia State House

MACON, GA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Commonsense Congressional Candidate Wayne Johnson joined Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and other state officials at an event to support Noah Harbuck, who is the Republican nominee for State House District 145. The event was held at Fincher’s B-B-Q in Macon.Georgia Senate President Pro-Tempore John Kennedy, Georgia Insurance Commissioner John King, State Representatives Dale Washburn, and Robert Dickey, along with State Representative candidate Calvin Palmer were all also in attendance to support Harbuck, who owns an insurance agency in Forsyth.“Noah Harbuck is a very good man with a true heart for people,” said Wayne Johnson. “This belief was expressed by all officials in attendance."“It was good to talk with Gov. Kemp,” Johnson said, who said Gov. Kemp’s presence resulted in a large turnout from the GOP faithful and the media. “Gov. Kemp shared how the state is working with the Federal government on disaster relief for Georgia from Hurricane Helene, and said he and President Biden have talked and are working cooperatively to ensure the needed Federal support gets to Georgia.”Dr. Wayne Johnson was born in Macon and has been a lifelong resident of Georgia. Johnson is a husband, father, grandfather, and U.S. Army veteran. He obtained his undergraduate and doctoral degrees from Mercer University and his master’s in business from Emory University.Johnson is a respected former banker who has established businesses in Middle and Southwest Georgia, other parts of Georgia and internationally. He has enjoyed both cattle and tree farming and has worked for major corporations with ties to Middle and Southwest Georgia.“My message has been and will continue to be that we must address the kitchen table issues impacting every family in our district,” said Johnson. “A change will be good for the citizens of Middle and Southwest Georgia, and with their help, we will make a change happen this November.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.