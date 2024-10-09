SINSO deploy HIES enumerators for Pilot Test More than one hundred and forty enumerators and supervisors currently on training for the Household Income and Expenditure […]

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.