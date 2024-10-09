Lantronix Announces Five New System-in-Package Solutions Powered by Qualcomm for AI/ML and Video Solutions at the Edge

The modules are ideal for developing products for smart city and enterprise use cases, including robotics, industrial automation, video surveillance and drones

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lantronix Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRX), a global leader of compute and connectivity IoT solutions, today announced its powerful new System-in-Package (SiP) solutions powered by Qualcomm® Technologies’ chipsets that reinforce Lantronix’s position in industrial and enterprise IoT innovation, bringing advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) capabilities to the edge.



“Qualcomm Technologies and Lantronix have had strong relationships for more than 15 years,” stated Dev Singh, vice president of Business Development and head of Industrial Automation at Qualcomm Technologies Inc. “Utilizing Qualcomm Technologies’ cutting-edge processors, Lantronix enables its customers to seamlessly deploy AI solutions at the edge, bringing its expertise in embedded computing and IoT to deliver reliable, industrial-grade systems.”

With a combination of leading-edge performance and cost efficiency, Lantronix’s five new SiP families are set to accelerate the development of AI-driven applications in industrial and enterprise use cases, including robotics, industrial automation, video surveillance, video collaboration and drones. The new SiP modules are compliant with the Trade Agreements Act (TAA) and the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA).

“With the addition of these five new SiP solutions, we continue our strategic collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies that has enabled Lantronix to build a proven track record of successfully delivering integrated, collaborative solutions that are driving forward IoT and AI/ML technologies to meet the evolving needs of today’s advanced-edge applications,” said Mathi Gurusamy, chief strategy officer for Lantronix.

Lantronix enables the creation of superior, high-performance AI-driven applications by integrating AI capabilities from the Qualcomm® AI Hub. The Qualcomm AI Hub provides a reference base of more than 100 AI models and a simplified model optimization process to efficiently utilize AI capabilities (3.5 to 100 INT-8 TOPS) in these SiP families.

IQ9 Series SiPs for Industrial and Robotics Applications

Lantronix’s pin-compatible 9100IQ and 9075IQ SiPs, powered by the Qualcomm® IQ-9100 and IQ-9075 processors, provide scalable, power-efficient and robust computing to autonomous devices and next-generation Industry 4.0 designs using advanced AI. The new IQ9 Series can enable:

Robust safety functions in autonomous mobile robots (AMR) or platforms with functional safety (FuSa) up to level SIL-3 level (IQ-9100-based SiPs only)

Device robustness with fault tolerance Error Correction Code (ECC) memory support and system cost savings by leveraging an integrated, dedicated safety island (IQ-9100) or real-time subsystem (IQ-9075) with four dedicated independent processing cores supporting real-time operating systems for system error monitoring and other critical functions.

Robot perception, navigation and versatility improvement through a powerful Qualcomm ® Adreno™ 663 GPU and support for up to 16 concurrent cameras.

Adreno™ 663 GPU and support for up to 16 concurrent cameras. Interactive industrial edge AI systems utilizing up to 100 TOPS by integrating Large Language Model (LLM) support at the edge. The IQ9 Series Hexagon tensor processor can achieve a generation rate of 12 tokens per second when running the Llama 2 13B parameter mode.

Fanless systems to enhance operating temperature with the SiP family supporting a -40°C to 115°C junction temperature range.



Learn more about Lantronix’s 9100IQ and 9075IQ SiP families here.

Lantronix’s Open-Q 8550CS for Advanced Video and AI Applications

Building on the success of its existing Open-Q SiP portfolio, Lantronix’s Open-Q 8550CS family, powered by Qualcomm® Technologies’ QSC8550 processor, delivers high AI performance, power efficiency and advanced Wi-Fi® 7 and Bluetooth® 5 connectivity, making it ideal for long-term, high-demand edge computing applications. Benefits include the abilities to:

Enhance video conferencing meeting experiences, automated guided vehicle pathing, smart camera image quality and edge AI box scalability with the family’s octal-core computing capabilities and 48 AI TOPS tensor performance.

Perform complex 3D rendering and computer vision tasks with a powerful Adreno 740 GPU supporting ray tracing, Open GL ES, Vulkan and Open CL profiles and 4K240/8K60 video decoding and 4K120/8K30 encoding.

Connect edge AI boxes leveraging high-speed 2.5G and 10G Ethernet ports.



Learn more about Lantronix’s Open-Q 8550CS SiP family here.

Lantronix’s Open-Q 6490CS and 5430CS for Scalable AI Solutions

Lantronix’s pin-compatible Open-Q 6490CS and Open-Q 5430CS families, powered by Qualcomm® Technologies’ QCS6490 and QCS5430 processors, allow customers to scale their product lines with minimal development effort while benefiting from low-power AI performance, Wi-Fi 6E and BLE 5+ connectivity as well as flexible peripheral expansion. Features include:

Real-time machine learning on 6 th -generation AI engine, delivering 3.5 to 13 AI TOPS and complemented with up to octal-core CPU and Adreno 640 class GPU.

-generation AI engine, delivering 3.5 to 13 AI TOPS and complemented with up to octal-core CPU and Adreno 640 class GPU. Advanced multimedia and AI powered camera support through up to three concurrent ISPs supporting up to 192MP cameras, 4K30 encoding and 4K60 decoding, sufficient to handle up to 8 camera streams simultaneously for video-intensive applications.

Percepxion™ device management for over-the-air (OTA) upgrades for performance, security and software feature improvements.



Learn more about Lantronix’s Open-Q 6490CS here and 5430CS families here.

About Lantronix

Lantronix Inc. is a global leader of compute and connectivity IoT solutions that target high-growth industries including Smart Cities, Automotive and Enterprise. Lantronix’s products and services empower companies to succeed in the growing IoT markets by delivering customizable solutions that address each layer of the IoT Stack. Lantronix’s leading-edge solutions include Intelligent Substations infrastructure, Infotainment systems and Video Surveillance, supplemented with advanced Out-of-Band Management (OOB) for Cloud and Edge Computing.

For more information, visit the Lantronix website .

“Safe Harbor” Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws, including, without limitation, statements related to our Open-Q SIP solutions for Qualcomm developers. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results, future business, financial condition, or performance to differ materially from our historical results or those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement contained in this news release. The potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, such factors as the effects of negative or worsening regional and worldwide economic conditions or market instability on our business, including effects on purchasing decisions by our customers; our ability to mitigate any disruption in our and our suppliers’ and vendors’ supply chains due to the COVID-19 pandemic or other outbreaks, wars and recent tensions in Europe, Asia and the Middle East, or other factors; future responses to and effects of public health crises; cybersecurity risks; changes in applicable U.S. and foreign government laws, regulations, and tariffs; our ability to successfully implement our acquisitions strategy or integrate acquired companies; difficulties and costs of protecting patents and other proprietary rights; the level of our indebtedness, our ability to service our indebtedness and the restrictions in our debt agreements; and any additional factors included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on Sept. 9, 2024; as well as in our other public filings with the SEC. Additional risk factors may be identified from time to time in our future filings. The forward-looking statements included in this release speak only as of the date hereof, and we do not undertake any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

© 2024 Lantronix, Inc. All rights reserved. Lantronix is a registered trademark. Other trademarks and trade names are those of their respective owners.

Qualcomm-branded products are products of Qualcomm Technologies Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. Qualcomm and Adreno are trademarks or registered trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated.

Lantronix Media Contact:

Gail Kathryn Miller

Corporate Marketing &

Communications Manager

media@lantronix.com

949-212-0960

Lantronix Analyst and Investor Contact:

investors@lantronix.com



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.