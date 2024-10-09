Secretary of State Tre Hargett Warns Tennesseans About Donation Scams Claiming to Support Hurricane Victims

October 8, 2024

(NASHVILLE, Tenn.) — As northeast Tennessee continues to recover from the devastating impacts of Hurricane Helene, Secretary of State Tre Hargett today reminded citizens to remain vigilant about potential scams claiming to support victims.

“National data shows Tennesseans are among the most generous givers to charitable causes. However, too often, we see bad actors targeting the good faith and kindness of Tennesseans desiring to support their neighbors in need,” said Secretary Hargett. “Anyone who is thinking about donating needs to be an educated consumer with their gift; if they have any doubts, please contact our office or visit the Secretary of State’s website at https://tncab.sos.tn.gov/portal/registered-charities-search.”

Citizens thinking about donating are encouraged to do their research and ensure an individual or entity is registered with the state through the Secretary of State’s website. They should also resist pressure to give on the spot, and ask questions about an organization’s specific mission, and who will benefit from their donation.

Additionally, citizens should verify the source of the donation request made, and avoid relying on social media, blogs, or web reviews as information about an organization. Should a citizen donate through an app or website, they are encouraged to make sure their information goes directly to the organization.

Other tips include asking for a receipt and whether a contribution is tax-deductible, paying close attention to the name of a nonprofit organization, and inquiring how much money is kept by the fundraiser, as well as how much goes to the nonprofit. Donors are also encouraged to refrain from giving cash and instead using a check or credit card so there is a record of the transaction.

For additional suggestions, please visit Charities | Tennessee Secretary of State (tn.gov) or call 615-741-2555.

Entities soliciting as part of disaster relief fundraising are also reminded that there are certain reporting requirements under state law. To learn more about filing a report, please click here.

###