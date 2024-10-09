Governor Abbott Reappoints Sellers As Chair Of State Cemetery Committee

TEXAS, October 9 - October 9, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has reappointed Sellers as chair of the State Cemetery Committee for a term to expire every two years. The Committee works with the State Preservation Board to adopt rules to manage oversight of the Texas State Cemetery.

Tom Sellers of Austin is retired after more than 40 years of service with ConocoPhillips. He is a member of the State Bar of Texas and the Leadership Austin Class of 2003. Sellers is also the governance chair for the Austin Symphony Orchestra Board of Trustees Executive Committee. Additionally, he is former chair of the Long Center for the Performing Arts Board of Trustees and a former board member of the Texas Oil and Gas Association, Texas Civil Justice League, and the Texas Taxpayers and Research Association. Sellers received a Bachelor of Business Administration in Petroleum Land Management from The University of Texas at Austin and a Juris Doctor from South Texas College of Law.