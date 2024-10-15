Meditology Services & Spirion Announce Strategic Partnership to Strengthen Data Privacy and Cybersecurity in Healthcare

Patient data can now be secured at every touchpoint.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Spirion , the world’s foremost authority in data discovery , classification, and remediation, and Meditology , a top-ranked healthcare cybersecurity, privacy, and risk management firm, have united to help healthcare organizations identify whether significant volumes of Protected Health Information (PHI) are unknowingly stored in file shares, databases, and endpoints. The partnership combines world-class technology from Spirion with industry-leading healthcare security consulting services from Meditology and provides an opportunity for healthcare organizations to reduce risk by remediating previously unknown sensitive data stores.The Spirion-Meditology partnership benefits healthcare organizations by wrapping a complimentary Spirion PHI data element scan into information security risk assessments performed by Meditology. The Spirion PHI data element scan enhances the value of Meditology’s risk assessments by providing healthcare organizations with an understanding of the risk associated with unknown PHI data element stores. Understanding whether such a risk exists allows organizations to address the issue, thereby reducing exposure to a reportable breach.“Meditology has been a trusted consulting partner of NASCO for many years. I recently engaged Meditology to perform a sensitive data element scan of key areas within our environment using Spirion’s data management solutions. The results from this engagement provided my team and me with enhanced visibility and valuable insight into data risk at NASCO. The outcome of the engagement included clear reporting that we have used to eliminate redundant sensitive data, reduce our potential exposure to a data breach, and strengthen our compliance posture. I plan to continue using Meditology and Spirion for on-going data risk identification.” Kristen Ellis, Chief Information Security Officer, NASCO (wholly owned subsidiary of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan.Jeremy Hillman, Vice President, Channel Sales at Spirion, remarked, “This partnership empowers healthcare organizations to elevate their data governance, maximize ROI, and bolster the value of their existing data protection ecosystem. With breaches in the medical field becoming a common occurrence, it’s never been more important to stay ahead of threats to patient records and consistently prove regulatory compliance.”“Healthcare organizations are under tremendous pressure to secure sensitive data in a highly regulated and ever-evolving threat landscape,” said Nadia Fahim-Koster, Executive VP and General Manager of Meditology Services. “Partnering with Spirion enables us to offer our clients best-in-class solutions to identify, classify, and protect sensitive data, ensuring compliance while mitigating security risks. The inclusion of a Spirion data scan with our Security Risk Assessments gives healthcare organizations the tools they need to secure patient data at every touchpoint.”About Spirion:In a world that relies more and more on data, understanding and protecting it is critical.That’s why at Spirion, we’re dedicated to helping organizations around the world protect their most sensitive information. Our mission is clear: deliver unmatched 98.5% accuracy in discovering personal, sensitive, and regulated data—no matter where it lives—and provide actionable analytics for superior visibility and measurement to protect at-risk and vital data.About Meditology:Meditology Services is a top-ranked provider of information risk management, cybersecurity, privacy, and regulatory compliance services, working exclusively with healthcare organizations to assess and develop security and compliance programs. Meditology has a reputation for client service excellence based on the quality of our work products and the professionalism, approach, and innovative solutions we bring to our engagements. Meditology is comprised of industry thought leaders with extensive experience in IT risk management.

