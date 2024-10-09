Apply now for youth wingshooting clinics and pheasant hunts at state parks

SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS, October 9 - Youth between the ages of 10 and 17 can apply now for upcoming youth wingshooting clinics and pheasant hunts scheduled at three Illinois state parks, including:

Iroquois County State Wildlife Area in Iroquois County on Saturday, Nov. 9

Johnson Sauk Trail State Recreation Area in Henry County on Saturday, Nov. 9

Mackinaw River State Fish and Wildlife Area in Tazewell County on Saturday, Nov. 9

Young hunters will participate in a clinic in the morning taught by wingshooting instructors certified by the National Sporting Clays Association and the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. Participants will practice safe shotgun handling and operation while advancing their wingshooting skills.





A pheasant hunt will take place in the afternoon. To participate, young hunters must have successfully completed an approved hunter safety course and have a valid hunting license.











