First Federal Savings Bank Partners with Gibco Motor Express, LLC to Help Those Affected by Recent Hurricanes

EVANSVILLE, Ind., Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Federal Savings Bank has partnered with Gibco Motor Express, LLC to help those affected by the recent hurricanes. To make it easier for our community to contribute, Gibco has parked a semi-truck at First Federal Savings Bank's Operations Center at 4920 Davis Lant Drive and is accepting donations of essential items. The semi will remain on site until it is full and will then be transferred to the disaster areas for donation drop-off.



Donation Details:

Location : First Federal Savings Bank Operations Center: 4920 Davis Lant Drive Evansville, IN 47715

: First Federal Savings Bank Operations Center: 4920 Davis Lant Drive Evansville, IN 47715 Dates : Starting October 09, 2024 - until truck is full

: Starting October 09, 2024 - until truck is full Hours : Monday through Saturday, 8:00 AM - 4:00 PM CST

: Monday through Saturday, 8:00 AM - 4:00 PM CST Items Accepted: Non-perishable food, water, diapers, baby formula, clothing, toiletries, batteries, flashlights, blankets, or anything camping-related

First Federal Savings Bank has established a fund on behalf of NewSong Church in North Carolina. We will be accepting monetary donations via check made payable to First Federal Savings Bank with Hurricane Relief and Last Name in the memo or sent digitally using Zelle by searching donations@fbei.net. At the end of the campaign, the money collected will be transferred to NewSong Church to provide humanitarian relief in the disaster areas.

Every donation, big or small, will make a difference. Let's come together as a community to support those in need.

About First Federal Savings Bank Member FDIC

First Federal Savings Bank was established on Evansville, Indiana's Westside in 1904. A community bank offering eight locations in Posey, Vanderburgh, Warrick, and Henderson County. First Federal Savings Bank is also proud to offer Home Building Savings Bank locations in Daviess and Pike County.

About Gibco Motor Express, LLC

The foundation for Gibco Motor Express, LLC was laid in 1930 by a man named Vern Gibson. Since then, Gibco has forged a reputation as an industry leader in the transportation of bulk commodities. Based at four locations in Indiana, Illinois, and Kentucky, Gibco is strategically located to meet the transportation needs of its valued customers.

Jeremy Meeks 812-480-2766

Legal Disclaimer:

