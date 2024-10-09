Ethan Allen Announces Earnings Release Date for its Fiscal 2025 First Quarter Results

DANBURY, CT, Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (“Ethan Allen” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ETD) today announced that it will release its financial and operating results for the fiscal 2025 first quarter ended September 30, 2024, after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30, 2024.

Following the earnings release, the Company will host a conference call with investors and analysts at 5:00 PM (Eastern Time) to discuss these results. The conference call will be webcast live from the Company’s Investor Relations website at https://ir.ethanallen.com .

The following information is provided for those who would like to participate in the conference call:

U.S. Participants: 877-705-2976 International Participants: 201-689-8798 Meeting Number: 13748634

For those unable to listen live, an archived recording of the call will be made available on the Company’s website referenced above for up to six months.

ABOUT ETHAN ALLEN

Ethan Allen (NYSE: ETD), recently named America’s #1 Premium Furniture Retailer by Newsweek, is a leading interior design destination combining state-of-the-art technology with personal service. Our design centers, which represent a mix of Company-operated and independent licensee locations, offer complimentary interior design service and sell a full range of home furnishings, including custom furniture and artisan-crafted accents for every room in the home. Vertically integrated from product design through logistics, we manufacture about 75% of our custom-crafted products in our North American manufacturing facilities and have been recognized for product quality and craftsmanship since 1932. Learn more at www.ethanallen.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

Investor Relations Contact:

Matt McNulty

Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

IR@ethanallen.com

