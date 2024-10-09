Submit Release
Certara to Report Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results on November 6th, 2024

RADNOR, Pa., Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Certara, Inc. (Nasdaq: CERT), a global leader in model-informed drug development, today announced that it will release financial results for the third quarter of 2024 after the market close on Wednesday, November 6th, 2024. Company management will host a conference call to discuss financial results at 5:00PM ET.

Investors interested in listening to the conference call are required to register online. It is recommended to register at least one day in advance.

A live and archived webcast of the event will be available on the “Investors” section of the Certara website at https://ir.certara.com/.

About Certara
Certara accelerates medicines using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform traditional drug discovery and development. Its clients include more than 2,400 biopharmaceutical companies, academic institutions, and regulatory agencies across 66 countries. Learn more at certara.com.

